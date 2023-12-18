Access to accurate and comprehensive contact information is paramount in the fast-paced landscape of B2B marketing and sales.

As businesses seek to expand their networks and reach out to potential clients, the demand for reliable B2B databases and contact information platforms has surged.

While ZoomInfo has long been a frontrunner in this domain, the competitive landscape is evolving. Whether it's about enriching lead generation, refining target audience identification, or ensuring data accuracy, these alternatives will redefine how businesses connect in the B2B sphere.

In this exploration, we will spotlight the top four ZoomInfo alternatives and the Best B2B database and contact information platforms in 2024.

Best B2B database and contact information platforms

Here are the Best B2B database and contact information platforms and ZoomInfo alternatives:

Apollo.io is an innovative B2B data platform, seamlessly amalgamating information from diverse sources to furnish verified contact details for a vast network encompassing over 200 million professionals and 10 million companies.

The comprehensive database empowers users to delve into a treasure trove of data, enabling the discovery of email addresses, phone numbers, social media profiles, and an array of pertinent information concerning their prospects.

Beyond mere contact discovery, Apollo.io offers a multifaceted toolkit for users to elevate their business strategies. Leveraging the platform, you can enrich your existing data, ensuring a deeper understanding of your target audience.

Key features:

1. Extensive Database: Apollo.io boasts a vast database of business contacts, including key decision-makers and executives across various industries.

2. Sales Intelligence: The platform offers valuable insights into prospect behavior, allowing sales teams to tailor their pitches and optimize their strategies.

3. Email and Direct Dial Campaigns: Provides seamless integration with email and dialing platforms for efficient outreach and lead generation.

4. Data Enrichment: Users can enhance contact information with additional details like company size, revenue, and employee count.

5. Real-Time Updates: Regular data updates ensure that users have access to the most accurate and relevant business information.

Pros:



Reliable and up-to-date data with multiple verification methods

A wide range of industries, roles, and regions covered

Easy-to-use interface with intuitive search filters and list-building features

Powerful email marketing tools with templates, sequences, tracking, and analytics

Integration with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Gmail, etc.

Cons:

Limited number of credits and exports per month

No intent data or scoring system to prioritize prospects

Customer support may be slow or unresponsive

Pricing:

Free: $0 per month, includes unlimited email credits (10,000/month per account), basic sequence automation (2 sequence limit), and essential features with limited access.

Basic: $59 per user, per month (billed monthly), offers unlimited email credits (min. 10,000/month per account), enhanced with advanced filters, email tracking, integration options, and additional credits for mobile and exports.

Professional: $99 per user, per month (billed monthly), provides extensive features such as uncapped sending limits, advanced reports, AI-assisted email writing, call recordings, and increased limits for mobile and exports.

Organization: $149 per user, per month (annual billing only, min. 3 users), offers comprehensive capabilities, including higher credits for mobile and exports, unlimited email credits, advanced conversation recording limits, and various enterprise-level features.

Cognism is a B2B data platform that leverages artificial intelligence to provide accurate and compliant contact information for over 400 million professionals and 14 million companies.

Within its versatile toolkit, users can seamlessly locate email addresses, phone numbers, direct dials, and other essential contact information for their prospects.

Moreover, Cognism extends its utility beyond mere contact retrieval; users can leverage its capabilities to enrich their current datasets, strategically segment their audience, curate personalized lists, and seamlessly integrate these insights with their CRM or marketing tools.

Key features:

1. Predictive Analytics: Cognism's AI-powered platform analyzes vast amounts of data to identify the most promising leads for your business.

2. Email Outreach: The platform offers a built-in email campaign management tool, allowing users to send personalized and targeted emails at scale.

3. Data Compliance: Ensures compliance with data protection regulations, providing peace of mind to its users.

4. Workflow Automation: Users can automate tedious processes like lead qualification and data enrichment, streamlining their sales operations.

Pros:

High-quality and compliant data with GDPR and CCPA regulations

Global coverage of industries, roles, and regions

Smart search filters and scoring system to find ideal prospects

Intent data and trigger events to identify buyers who are ready to purchase

Integration with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, etc.

Cons:

Expensive pricing plans that require annual contracts

Limited number of credits and exports per month

A steep learning curve that may require training and support

Pricing:

Cognism does not disclose its pricing on its website. You need to request a quote based on your needs and usage.

AroundDeal is a B2B data platform that offers access to over 100 million professional profiles and 16 million company profiles. The powerful tool empowers businesses to elevate their outreach strategies by offering a plethora of features designed to streamline contact discovery and enhance data enrichment.

Within the expansive database, users can unearth a treasure trove of information, including email addresses, phone numbers, direct dials, social media profiles, and various other key contact details about their target prospects.

Moreover, AroundDeal goes beyond mere contact discovery; it serves as a comprehensive solution for data refinement and audience segmentation. Users can leverage advanced filtering options based on diverse criteria to tailor their searches, ensuring a highly targeted approach to identifying potential leads.

Key features:

1. Deal Discovery: AroundDeal uses advanced algorithms to match companies based on their business goals and requirements, making it easier to find strategic partnerships.

2. Contact Details: Users can access accurate and verified contact information, including key decision-makers and executives.

3. Intelligent Suggestions: The platform provides personalized recommendations for potential partnerships, taking into account industry, location, and company size.

4. Collaboration Tools: AroundDeal offers collaboration features that allow users to manage and track their interactions with potential partners.

Pros:

Affordable and flexible pricing plans with monthly or annual options

High-quality and updated data with email verification

Large coverage of industries, roles, and regions

Simple and user-friendly interface with easy search filters and list-building features

Integration with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Mailchimp, etc.

Cons:

No intent data or scoring system to prioritize prospects

Customer support may be limited or unavailable

Pricing:

Free: Forever Free! This plan is tailored for individual users, offering essential features like a Chrome extension, Prospector with basic filters, and basic sequence automation with a limit of one sequence. Users can send up to 250 emails per day, benefit from email open and reply tracking, and enjoy the foundational elements of the platform.

Basic: The Basic plan, priced at $39 per user per month, expands upon the Free plan. It supports 1-5 users and includes features such as export contacts, advanced search filters, and unlimited sequences. Users get access to bulk actions, basic team analytics, and integration with HubSpot and Salesforce.

Premium: For more extensive requirements, the Premium plan at $99 per user per month offers 150 contact credits and 30 AI sourcing queries monthly. Accommodating 1-10 users, it includes advanced team analytics, A/B testing, job change alerts, and manual tasks.

Enterprise: Tailored to meet specific enterprise needs, the Enterprise plan is custom-priced. It encompasses all Premium features, allowing for scalability with the ability to select 20,000 records at a time. Advanced team management, visitor tracking, and integration with ChatGPT make this plan ideal for large-scale operations, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for efficient and strategic outreach.

Leadfuze is a sophisticated B2B data platform, harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence to meticulously discover and validate the contact details of an expansive network comprising over 500 million professionals and 14 million companies.

The robust platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, enabling users to not only pinpoint email addresses and phone numbers but also access direct dials and an extensive array of other pertinent contact information related to their target prospects.

Leveraging the platform's advanced data enrichment functionalities, users can enhance and supplement their existing datasets, ensuring a more comprehensive and accurate understanding of their target audience.

One of the standout features of Leadfuze is its capacity for nuanced audience segmentation. Users can employ a diverse set of criteria to meticulously categorize their target audience, allowing for highly personalized and precisely targeted outreach efforts.

Key features:

1. Lead Generation: LeadFuze enables users to find relevant leads based on specific criteria like industry, location, and company size.

2. Contact Information: The platform provides accurate contact details for key decision-makers and executives, ensuring targeted outreach.

3. CRM Integration: LeadFuze seamlessly integrates with popular CRM systems, allowing for easy lead management and nurturing.

4. Email Validation: The platform automatically verifies the deliverability of email addresses, ensuring higher email outreach success rates.

Pros:

High-quality and verified data with multiple sources and methods

Large coverage of industries, roles, and regions

Advanced search filters and scoring system to find ideal prospects

Intent data and trigger events to identify buyers who are ready to purchase

Integration with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, etc.

Cons:

Expensive pricing plans that require annual contracts

Limited number of credits and exports per month

Complex interface that may require training and support

Pricing:

Unlimited: Priced at $397 per month with an annual commitment billed monthly, this plan provides unparalleled flexibility and resources for users. With Unlimited Lead Credits per year, subscribers gain access to a comprehensive suite of features, including Unlimited Lists, Account-Based Search Filters, Market-Based Search Filters, Fuzebot List Build Automation, Ignore Lists, Export to CSV, De-Duplication, Integrations, and LinkedIn URL Lookups.

Scaling: Priced at $147 per month, this plan comes with 500 Lead Credits per month, ensuring a steady stream of opportunities for individuals keen on initiating prospecting efforts. Like the Unlimited plan, the Scaling plan includes valuable features such as Unlimited Lists, Account-Based Search Filters, Market-Based Search Filters, Fuzebot List Build Automation, Ignore Lists, Export to CSV, De-Duplication, Integrations, and LinkedIn URL Lookups. This option caters to individuals looking to dip their toes into lead generation or those with more modest requirements.

Custom: Contact the team to create a custom plan for you.

What does Zoominfo offer?

Zoominfo is one of the leading B2B data providers offering access to over 100 million professional profiles and 15 million company profiles.

The platform allows you to seamlessly discover and authenticate email addresses, phone numbers, direct dials, and various other contact details.

Beyond this, Zoominfo serves as a powerful tool for enhancing your current data, refining audience segmentation, crafting precise target lists, and seamlessly integrating with your CRM or marketing tools.

Features:

1. Comprehensive Database: Zoominfo boasts an extensive database with millions of contacts and company profiles, ensuring you have access to a wealth of potential leads.

2. Advanced Search Filters: The platform allows users to apply various search filters to narrow down their target audience, including industry, location, company size, and job title.

3. Real-time Updates: Regularly updates its database, ensuring users have access to the most accurate and reliable contact information.

Pros:

High-quality and accurate data with real-time verification

Comprehensive coverage of industries, roles, and regions

Advanced search filters and scoring system to find ideal prospects

Intent data to identify buyers who are ready to purchase

Seamless integration with popular platforms like Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, etc.

Cons:

Limited number of credits and exports per month

Complex interface that may require training and support

Pricing:

Zoominfo does not disclose its pricing on its website. You need to request a quote based on your needs and usage.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, the best B2B databases and contact information platforms are witnessing a transformative phase, and the year 2024 promises an array of alternatives and competitors that challenge ZoomInfo's dominance.

Each platform explored in this overview brings its own set of strengths, catering to diverse needs within the business landscape. As organizations continue to prioritize data-driven decision-making and personalized outreach, the significance of these alternatives becomes increasingly apparent.