Ohio became the 24th state in the U.S. to legalize the use of recreational marijuana.

Voters in the state approved Tuesday Issue 2, the proposal that allows the use of cannabis for non-medical purposes by adults 21 and older. A 10% tax will be imposed on the purchases.

The referendum passed by a 57% to 43% margin. In 2015, voters in the state rejected a similar proposal by a 64% to 36%, highlighting a massive shift in attitudes about marijuana in recent years.

"Tonight Ohio voters are clear on the future they want for our state: adult-use marijuana legal and regulated," a group named Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, which supported the measure, said in a statement.

The result of the vote was a defeat for Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who was against the initiative. Ohio lawmakers can still propose changes to the law after the election, but the governor isn't allowed to use his veto power against it.

Smart Marijuana Approaches, an anti-marijuana group, called on legislators to eliminate provisions in the legislation that allow commercial sales, advertising and production.

An Ohio State University study estimates that the legislation could generate an annual tax revenue of as much as $403 million after five years.

The use and possession of marijuana are still illegal under federal law. Last year, President Joe Biden issued pardons for individuals convicted for simple possession of cannabis under federal law. He also ordered a review of marijuana's classification as a drug.

Washington and Colorado were the first states to legalize recreational use of marijuana in December 2012. Other generally conservative states, including Nebraska and South Dakota, are now discussing similar laws.