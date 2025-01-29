An Oklahoma State Senator has introduced Senate Bill 593, a controversial measure that seeks to criminalize all pornography in the state, making the viewing, purchasing, or possessing of "unlawful pornography" punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Dusty Deevers' (R-Elgin) latest proposal builds on previous attempts to tighten Oklahoma's pornography laws, the Oklahoman reported.

His bill follows a national trend where multiple states, including Louisiana, Texas, and Florida, have passed laws requiring age verification for online pornography access.

However, Deevers' approach goes far beyond restricting access for minors—he seeks to outlaw pornography entirely.

This is the second time Deevers has attempted to ban pornography statewide. His previous effort failed to gain traction, but he has continued to push for stricter regulations, citing pornography's alleged harmful effects on marriage, personal well-being, and societal morality.

His proposed legislation coincides with other bills in his legislative slate, including measures to ban drag performances for children, prohibit self-managed medication abortions, and eliminate no-fault divorce.

Deevers argues that pornography is not protected under the First Amendment, referencing the Supreme Court's Miller v. California decision, which established criteria for defining obscenity.

Senate Bill 593, introduced in January 2025, would redefine Oklahoma law to criminalize any depiction of sexual conduct, intercourse, or lewd exhibition of genitals if intended for the viewer's sexual stimulation.

If passed, offenders could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000, with harsher penalties for repeat offenders.

Originally published on Latin Times