As artificial intelligence (AI) technology becomes even more sophisticated, its impact will be even more felt in the education sector. Recognizing this, Codeyoung, a one-on-one online tutoring platform that teaches coding, mathematics, and other subjects to K-12 students, has launched NOAH, an AI-powered teaching assistant that's specifically built to reinforce Codeyoung's lessons with students and allow teachers to accomplish more while saving time.

NOAH is specially designed to work in tandem with Codeyoung's teaching and does not require constant prompts and inputs. Rather, it will proactively engage students with quizzes and problem-solving exercises. Contributing to Codeyoung's goal of providing personalized instruction to all students, NOAH assesses students using quizzes, identifying where they are on their learning journey, and informing teachers and parents about their progress. NOAH also answers students' questions regarding the lessons and automatically gives them suggestions on which topics they should be concentrating on. The teacher can also instruct the AI to help the student focus on certain topics, and it will customize the homework and exercises along these goals.

"While we always emphasize that the human touch is extremely important in learning, we also believe that AI can play an important yet supplementary role in the tutoring process," says Shailendra Dhakad, Co-Founder and CEO of Codeyoung. "NOAH acts as an extension of the teacher and will make teaching more effective, deliver better results for students, and help teachers accomplish more tasks."

Parents can also benefit from NOAH, as it provides a detailed insights report on their child's strengths and weaknesses. Parents can assign specific topics to NOAH, which will be used to conduct more focused quizzes. The AI can also build a learner profile for the student and provide feedback on personalized learning paths to teachers.

Unlike other AI chatbot models that are not purpose-built for education, NOAH is specifically tailored to positively reinforce the learning outcomes for the student. The conversation flow is also geared towards engagement, suggesting, and asking follow-up questions. This means that students don't need to keep on thinking of follow-up questions for the AI. Its interface is made more fun for students, including quizzes and flashcards to help retain attention.

Furthermore, NOAH is specifically trained on information learning objectives based on Codeyoung's and school boards' curricula, meaning it will not provide information outside the intended scope of learning. It responds only to academic queries and will flag conversations that are out of the ordinary, informing parents and teachers about them.

Currently, NOAH is available free of charge to Codeyoung students on a trial basis. However, because running an AI platform consumes a significant amount of resources, it will soon be offered as a paid add-on to Codeyoung's private tutoring services.

"Launching the NOAH teaching assistant will greatly benefit teachers, parents, and, most of all, students, allowing better learning outcomes for them," Dhakad says. "AI is set to have a huge impact on education, in some ways negative and in some ways positive. We believe that NOAH is one of the ways that artificial intelligence can be harnessed for good and for the greater benefit of everyone while retaining the human connections that are essential for learning."