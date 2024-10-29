Organ Donations See Sharp Decline After Reports Of 'Dead' Man Waking Up On Operating Table
The incident has prompted investigations and raised urgent questions about the protocols for declaring death.
Organ donations are experiencing a significant decline after a Kentucky man was mistakenly declared dead before an organ retrieval attempt,
In 2021, Thomas TJ Hoover II was officially declared brain dead after a drug overdose, but he unexpectedly showed signs of life while being prepped for organ donation, the Associated Press reported.
The incident was brought back to the public eye last month during a recent congressional hearing, leading to investigations into the protocols surrounding death declarations in organ donation.
Following Hoover's case, a dramatic rise in people revoking organ donor registrations has been reported.
A tenfold rise in opt-outs is being seen in the U.S. and abroad, according to the AP.
Donate Life America saw 170 people a day revoke their organ donation status in the week after the 2021 case was publicized. That's 10 times more than last year.
In response to the sharp decline, the federal agency overseeing organ transplants in the U.S. has launched an investigation, with state authorities reviewing Hoover's incident.
