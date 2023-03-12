Oscar 2023 Predictions: Who Will Win For Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, And More
There likely won't be a slap heard 'round the world on Sunday but perhaps plenty of jokes about slaps at the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Twitter was ablaze in 2022 when Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, as many wondered if it was staged. It's fair to presume that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would rather move on from the slap, though this year's award ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who rarely shies away from poking fun at a controversy.
While the pageantry might make for fine entertainment, more attention will likely be paid to the winners of the major categories.
Here's a look at predictions for the top awards.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
Best Documentary
Navalny
Best Original Song
Lift Me Up, Black Panther
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
