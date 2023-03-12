There likely won't be a slap heard 'round the world on Sunday but perhaps plenty of jokes about slaps at the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Twitter was ablaze in 2022 when Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, as many wondered if it was staged. It's fair to presume that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would rather move on from the slap, though this year's award ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who rarely shies away from poking fun at a controversy.

While the pageantry might make for fine entertainment, more attention will likely be paid to the winners of the major categories.

Here's a look at predictions for the top awards.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Best Documentary

Navalny

Best Original Song

Lift Me Up, Black Panther

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front