Robert "Robbie" Deeks wasn't always embedded in the world of national security. Living in Oxford, UK in the late 2010s, he spent days at the helm of a company he started dedicated to scaling e-commerce businesses globally. Under his leadership, the company achieved rapid traction, scaling operations across multiple markets and becoming a clear testament to his business acumen. Despite this success, Deeks left it all behind to pursue his vision in the national security space—a move that, given the progress he has already made, seems far from a mistake.

Robbie immersed himself in learning about the companies and technologies tackling the most pressing security threats. As he studied the landscape, he recognized both a gap in the market and a broader blind spot within Western consciousness regarding the evolving nature of international security challenges. This realization became the foundation for his next venture: creating a platform that could address these challenges in ways both governments and private enterprises had overlooked. His vision for Blacklake required not only building the right strategy but also assembling the right people—an effort that now sees Deeks spending more than half of his time flying across the U.S. and internationally to recruit the best minds in national security, drawing talent from both the highest levels of government and the private sector.

In a world marked by growing geopolitical instability, this vision has taken shape through Blacklake, a forward-thinking national security firm. Operating with a dual mission, Blacklake aims to deliver critical, often-overlooked technology solutions to the U.S. government and its allies—while also bringing together thought leaders from around the world and the political spectrum to debate and solve tomorrow's national security issues before they become crises.

A Mission Rooted in Innovation and Collaboration

The core of Blacklake's mission is simple yet powerful: bring emerging technologies to the government that it would not otherwise be able to find, identify, or deploy. Traditional defense contractors and government agencies often lack the agility or foresight to locate and integrate cutting-edge innovations being developed by startups, academic labs, and entrepreneurs at the margins of the tech ecosystem. Blacklake plays the role of connector and enabler, identifying these hidden gems and giving them the financial and strategic support to succeed within the complex and bureaucratic procurement process.

This approach isn't limited to technology alone. Blacklake's leadership believes that collaboration across the political spectrum and across allied nations is essential for solving long-term national security challenges. "There are conversations that simply aren't happening today," Deeks asserted. "The future challenges to Western society—whether in cybersecurity, AI, autonomous warfare, or space—require thinking that goes beyond the next budget cycle or the next election. We want to convene innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the allied community to tackle problems that, if left unaddressed, will fester into crises."

Creating a Platform for Debate and Problem-Solving

At the heart of Blacklake's philosophy is the idea that national security is not just a government problem—it's a societal one. The firm hosts regular forums, strategic summits, and working groups, bringing together a diverse coalition of experts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other allied nations. These gatherings are designed to move beyond the traditional defense contractor conversations. Instead of focusing on immediate needs like weapons systems or tactical munitions, Blacklake aims to anticipate the geopolitical challenges of the next decade, such as managing the fallout from advanced AI systems, securing critical supply chains, and navigating the complexities of quantum computing in defense.

Blacklake's leadership has also emphasized the importance of cross-political collaboration. In an era when partisan divisions threaten to weaken national resilience, the company believes that innovative ideas will emerge only when people with different worldviews work together. "We can't afford to ignore ideas just because they come from the 'other side,' whether that's across the aisle or across the Atlantic," Deeks stated. "By building bridges between diverse groups—governments, startups, universities, and think tanks—we can develop solutions that are both practical and visionary."

Filling the Gaps Left by Traditional Players

In many ways, Blacklake is filling the void left by both legacy defense contractors and venture capital firms. While contractors like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman excel at delivering large-scale platforms, they are often too bureaucratic to keep up with fast-moving technological advancements. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley venture firms may have capital, but they lack the expertise and patience to navigate the complex government procurement landscape. Blacklake's ability to work fluidly across these environments illustrates its core strength: Blacklake outcompetes by out-cooperating—working seamlessly with its many stakeholders to align efforts and achieve shared security goals. And even though it's still early, Blacklake's early success reveals that Deeks may have found a real inefficiency.

A Vision for the Future of National Security

As geopolitical challenges grow more complex, Blacklake's leadership believes that the old ways of doing business won't suffice. The firm envisions a world where emerging technologies are deployed faster, smarter, and more effectively to address threats before they materialize. This vision is not just about financial returns: it's about building an enduring platform that strengthens national security for generations to come. Deeks argues his approach will lead to outsized returns because other players operating in the space are too focused on showing results over the short term.

"At the end of the day, national security is about more than just defense," Deeks remarked. "It's about ensuring that Western society has the tools, ideas, and partnerships needed to thrive in an unpredictable world. The problems of tomorrow require new ways of thinking and new kinds of collaboration. That's what Blacklake is here to do."

Blacklake's approach—a blend of cutting-edge technology, long-term capital, and collaborative problem-solving—positions it as an indispensable player in the evolving national security landscape. By working with the entire domestic political spectrum as well as the United States' closest allies, the firm is charting a new course—one that ensures Western democracies remain resilient and secure in the face of emerging challenges.