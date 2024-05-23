Two-thirds of Americans expressed concerns over the possibility of violence erupting right after the Nov. 5 elections, which will determine as to who between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the hearts. This sentiment was the result of a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

In a survey of 3,932 adults in the U.S., it was found that there was a widespread worry of a repeat of the disturbance following a defeat of Trump in 2020. One can recall that at the time, Trump claimed that his loss in the elections was a result of fraud, and such prompted his followers and supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Based on the poll, about 68% of the respondents, which included 83% Democrats and 65% Republicans, said that they concede with the statement expressing concerns over extremists who may resort to violence in case they are not happy with the election results. Sixteen percent of respondents disagreed, while 16% were uncertain, Reuters reported.

Perhaps, what could have contributed to the foreboding fear of many were the actuations of Trump in recent interviews. These include pronouncements of Trump saying that he would not be accepting the results of the election and would even paint Democrats as cheaters.

The Reuter/Ipsos poll was conducted on May 7 to 14, and they also found out that between Republicans and Democrats, it is the former who are more likely to question election results. Out of the Republicans, 47% said that they were confident on the outcome of Nov. 5, and on the other hand, 87% of Democrats expressed confidence.

The survey's margin of error is at plus or minus 2%.

Both Trump and Biden have been campaigning all over U.S., with each throwing dirt against the other. They are also trying to win hearts as the election day draws near.

Recently, Biden tried to woo Black voters by speaking at Morehouse College, NBC News reported. Don the other hand, is about to campaign in Bronx, Queen, to win over the Black vote in the area. It was reported by The Washington Post, the campaign of Trump in Bronx would be a first event, which will be open to the public as opposed to the usual campaign setting that he would go to.

As the election day draws near, and with more than half of Americans having that fear ta Trump would once more instigate people that could lead to unrest, Americans could only hope and pray that everything will go smoothly on Nov. 5, and that no similar untoward incidents would happen again.