Qantas is apologizing after streaming a sex-filled R-rated movie that included nudity and graphic language across all screens on a recent flight.

The incident occurred on a flight from Sydney to Tokyo's Haneda Airport last week.

Qantas confirmed the issue in a statement to CNN, explaining that the inflight entertainment system malfunctioned, preventing individual movie selection.

"Our crew members had a limited list of movies that they were able to play across all screens on the aircraft and based on the request from a number of passengers, a particular movie was selected for the entire flight," the statement read.

The movie, later identified as Daddio (2023), stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. Rated R by the US Motion Picture Association, the film includes explicit content such as sexual material, strong language and brief nudity, making it unsuitable for general viewing, especially with children onboard.

Photos of the inflight screens quickly circulated on social media, with users claiming to have been on the flight. One Reddit user described the situation as awkward, especially for families with children on board, and noted that passengers were unable to pause or turn off their screens.

The same user mentioned that it took nearly an hour before the crew switched the film to a more suitable option.

"It was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard," they added, according to Deadline.

Qantas apologized to passengers stating, "The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight, and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience."

A spokesperson emphasized that the crew made efforts to fix the situation by attempting to change the screens for those who did not want to watch the film.

When it became clear that individual adjustments weren't possible, the crew replaced the film with PG-rated inside Out 2 for the rest of the flight, SkyNews reported.

Qantas added that this switch aligns with their standard practice when individual movie selection fails.

The company says it is reviewing the procedures.

"We are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again. All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice," said the Qantas spokesperson.