Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler Dating Fox News Reporter After Divorce

Pennsylvania Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, 41, has reportedly ended his marriage and is dating Fox News Digital correspondent Brooke Singman, 32.

Multiple sources have confirmed the couple's budding relationship, which has been gaining attention in Washington, DC.

Reschenthaler, who serves as the House of Representatives Chief Deputy Whip, and Singman, a rising star in the world of journalism, were spotted together during a recent event at the Library of Congress, PageSix said.

According to sources, their interaction appeared romantic. The two first met in October 2022 while Singman was covering a Donald Trump campaign stop in Pennsylvania, where she interviewed Reschenthaler for an article. However, their relationship didn't develop into a romantic one until January 2023.

Before dating Singman, Reschenthaler was married to Jennifer, whom he married in Virginia in 2021. However, sources indicate that the couple separated in November 2023, following which their relationship began to blossom.

Reschenthaler and Singman: A New Power Couple in Politics and Media

Singman, who started her career at Fox News as an assistant to the network's president, Jay Wallace, is known for her political reporting.

According to CelebsPodium, Her work covers a wide range of topics, including national security, Capitol Hill, and presidential politics.

Singman has made a name for herself at Fox News, frequently appearing on air and even securing an exclusive interview with former President Trump in March 2023. She is often seen as a rising star within the network.

Reschenthaler, a former Navy Judge Advocate General, has represented Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District since 2019.

He is currently running for re-election in 2026. Despite his public position, sources claim there is no conflict of interest between his role in Congress and Singman's position as a political reporter for Fox News, as she does not cover Congress directly.

Although Reschenthaler has kept his personal life relatively private, former President Trump recently mentioned his name during a St. Patrick's Day event at the White House. Trump joked about the congressman's unique last name but also praised his political success.

Despite their rising public visibility as a couple, representatives for both Reschenthaler and Fox News declined to comment on their relationship.

