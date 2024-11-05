Philadelphia Police Quickly Shut Down Trump Claim of 'Massive Cheating,' Says No Known Issues with Voting in City
Police denied Trump's claims that "law enforcement" was "coming."
The Philadelphia Police Department rejected Donald Trump's claims of "massive cheating" in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, saying it had not heard of any voting issues.
In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said that there were talks of "massive cheating in Philadelphia." The former president added that "law enforcement" was "coming."
However, Philadelphia Police officials denied these claims, telling CNN that they were not aware of any issues with voting in the city and that no officers had been dispatched for voting-related problems.
Trump previously claimed that "Pennsylvania is cheating" in a different post to Truth Social on Oct. 30, when officials ruled some voter registration forms were suspicious. However, Trump did not provide any proof to back up his claims.
Ray D'Agostino, a county commissioner for Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, told the New York Times that officials found no evidence of voter fraud. He said that of the voter registration forms that were flagged as suspicious, 17% were found to be "fraudulent."
Officials did not give an exact number for the contested registration forms. However, D'Agostina added that there have been no reports of fraudulent ballots.
Larry Krasner, the district attorney for Pennsylvania, also took to X to emphasize the police department's report.
"The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," Krasner wrote.
"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath," Krasner continued.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
