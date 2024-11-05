The Philadelphia Police Department rejected Donald Trump's claims of "massive cheating" in Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, saying it had not heard of any voting issues.

In a post to Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said that there were talks of "massive cheating in Philadelphia." The former president added that "law enforcement" was "coming."

From colleague @holmeslybrand: The Philadelphia Police Department told CNN they were not aware what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response. pic.twitter.com/X4iZD96teT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2024

However, Philadelphia Police officials denied these claims, telling CNN that they were not aware of any issues with voting in the city and that no officers had been dispatched for voting-related problems.

Trump previously claimed that "Pennsylvania is cheating" in a different post to Truth Social on Oct. 30, when officials ruled some voter registration forms were suspicious. However, Trump did not provide any proof to back up his claims.

Ray D'Agostino, a county commissioner for Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, told the New York Times that officials found no evidence of voter fraud. He said that of the voter registration forms that were flagged as suspicious, 17% were found to be "fraudulent."

Officials did not give an exact number for the contested registration forms. However, D'Agostina added that there have been no reports of fraudulent ballots.

Larry Krasner, the district attorney for Pennsylvania, also took to X to emphasize the police department's report.

My response to Trump's unfounded allegation of cheating in Philly's general election:



The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation. 1/2 — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) November 5, 2024

"The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation," Krasner wrote.

"We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath," Krasner continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.