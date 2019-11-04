A 59-year-old pilot had died after his plane crashed ahead of the Florida air show on Friday afternoon, officials said. Days later, the scheduled shows were canceled due to bad weather.

The deceased, Dr. Joseph Masessa, was flying the Grumman OV-1 Mohawk at Witham Field when it nosedived and burst into flames at around 1 p.m. EST. Witnesses recalled seeing black smoke at the site and the fire was soon extinguished. Masessa was scheduled to participate in the Stuart Air Show that weekend.

This crash possibly marked the first fatality in the 30-year-history of the show, officials said. All air shows for Friday were canceled after the incident and the scheduled events of Saturday and Sunday were canceled owing to weather concerns.

Masessa was a dermatologist with offices in New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. He had reportedly bought and restored the Vietnam-era Grumman OV-1 Mohawk many years ago and even participated in several air shows previously, according to The Palm Beach Post.

"On Friday, November 1, 2019, we lost Dr. Joseph Masessa while preparing for this weekend’s event," The Stuart Air Show wrote on Instagram. "Joe was a beloved performer of the air show, a local Floridian, and will forever be family."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is reportedly investigating the crash.

Photo: AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT