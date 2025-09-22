Prince Harry is reportedly racing against time to restore his royal role, seeking a deal with his ailing father, King Charles, before his brother, Prince William, can permanently shut the door on his return. However, the Duke of Sussex's high-stakes bid to rejoin the Firm could allegedly put his marriage to Meghan Markle at risk, with insiders warning it could trigger a bitter transatlantic custody battle for their children, Archie and Lilibet.

A source informed The National Enquirer that while Prince Harry's 'wounded ego' might be alleviated by rejoining the royal family as a part-time representative, the desire to reconnect could jeopardise his marriage.

The insider said: 'Before Harry officially left the family, he had said he wanted to split his time between the UK and California, and the royals didn't let him because they told him he couldn't have one foot in and one foot out. They said, 'You are either all or nothing and then he said, 'We'll, I'm out.'

The current speculation follows years of strained relations since the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Key flashpoints have included their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, and the recent High Court ruling that stripped him of automatic police protection in the UK.

A Royal Race Against Time

Recently, Prince Harry returned to the UK to visit the charities for which he remains a patron. Informants indicate that during this trip, the estranged duke sought to reconcile with his 76-year-old father, who is afflicted with cancer, and they met for 55 minutes at Clarence House in London, marking their first in-person meeting in 19 months.

Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told PEOPLE following the historic meeting: "It's a massive step in the right direction. It's a building of trust."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry lamented the loss of his court petition for government-funded security in his country for himself, Meghan, 44, and their children—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4—stating that he would 'love to reconcile with my family.' He also shockingly shared, 'I don't know how much longer my father has.'

The Future King's Ultimatum

Sources indicated that Prince Harry desires to selectively chose his royal engagements and divide his time between the UK and Montecito, California. However, another spy cautioned that Prince William will do every effort to prevent Harry's return, particularly given Meghan's involvement, suggesting that it would be prudent for Prince Harry to maintain amicable relations with his father to negotiate a settlement and circumvent his brother.

It stated that King Charles will likely direct Prince William to monitor his brother for the time being—allowing him to re-enter his sphere.

Marriage Crisis Looms in Montecito

The informant suggests that Prince Harry's desire to re-enter royal life will irritate his 'very strict and controlling wife.' The agreement will generate strain in Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan, as she desires no association with the royal family, according to the insider.

Moreover, insiders indicate that a disgruntled Meghan may contemplate divorce and pursue full custody of the children to ensure their residence in America, distancing them from their formal royal relations.

Sources continue to suggest that Prince Harry will endeavour to reassure his partner by committing to substantial time in the US with her and Archie. Nonetheless, Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William intends to revoke his brother and sister-in-law's duke and duchess titles as retribution for their unruly conduct once he ascends to the throne.

Schofield said: 'Prince William does not run from confrontation in the way that his father does... Prince William believes that Harry and Meghan are exploiting their proximity to the royal family despite doing everything in their power to jeopardize the monarchy's future. There is anger surrounding Harry and Meghan, making the last few years of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's lives a living hell.'

She added: 'The reality is, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] are currently making the last years of King Charles' life a living hell. Prince William, along with the public, is going to be less forgiving this time around... This desperation we sense is Meghan, [in particular], knowing that Prince William is on the horizon, and he will not put up with her.'

Prince Harry is allegedly working overtime to stake his claim to his position of privilege - and bolster the future for himself and his immediate family.

A 'Treaty' or a Trust 'Erosion'?

However, speculation over Prince Harry's reintegration into the royal family and the alleviation of Prince William's responsibilities was deemed "inaccurate," with emphasis placed on the monarchy's stability being rooted in the King and his successor.

A spokesman for Prince Harry told PEOPLE: 'The duke has made it clear that the focus is his father. Beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won't be commenting.'

Furthermore, palace insiders have informed the publication that there is no alteration to the stance established at the 2020 Sandringham meeting, presided over by the late Queen Elizabeth.

A widely-quoted royal insider in the U.K. press stated that King Charles has unequivocally affirmed his late mother's judgment that there can be no 'half-in, half-out' public role for family members.

Meanwhile, a source informed The Daily Mail that Prince Harry's conversation over tea and cake with his father was far from being "the Treaty of Versailles." Officials perceive his team's polished narrative as exacerbating the erosion of trust rather than fostering reconciliation. Currently, Prince Harry's position continues to be that of an outsider, visitor, and peripheral figure, as it has been since 2020.

NEW

Prince Harry will never be allowed to return as a 'half-in, half-out' working royal - and claims he could help ease William's workload are 'wide of the mark' | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/lAJ7y0j71v — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 21, 2025

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry for comments.

Originally published on IBTimes UK