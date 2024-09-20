KEY POINTS $STRUMP has been up by more than 15% in the past week

$BABYTRUMP increased by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours

$TOOKER has been rallying by more than 38% in the past month

$KAMA and $TRUMP are down but still within CoinGecko's Top 10

Political finance (PolitiFi) memecoins have been on the rise in months, with many of the altcoins being based off of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The segment suffered a significant downturn last week following the first debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the U.S. elections draw near, some memecoin users are closely watching the crypto prices, observing how they react to news about specific candidates, particularly Trump, Harris, and several other individuals with political ties. Which memecoins are heating up the crypto space ahead of the elections?

$STRUMP – MEXC Favorite

Super Trump (STRUMP), which launched earlier this year and now has a market cap of over $14 million as per CoinGecko, has been up by over 13% in the last 24 hours. It has been rallying by more than 15% in the past week and is up by 26% in the last 30 days.

The coin isn't affiliated with Trump himself, but it has fast become one of the most popular Trump-based memecoins in the crypto space. The tokens are most popularly traded on MEXC and are also patronized by users of OrangeX and WEEX.

$BABYTRUMP – Baby Steps to Growth

BABYTRUMP is another Trump-themed political token that's gaining traction in the PolitiFi space. Since launching in February, the memecoin has become a popular trading choice on PancakeSwap (v2). It is also available on Uniswap V2 (Ethereum) and Raydium.

The memecoin has been surging by nearly 15% in the last 24 hours and has had a seven-day uptrend rally, increasing by over 31% in the past week. It's been up by 55.8% in the last month.

$TOOKER – A Dark Horse?

Tooker Kurlson (TOOKER), based on prominent yet controversial political commentator Tucker Carlson, has been on a 21.4% spike in the last day, and has been up by more than 38% in the last 30 days.

While Carlson himself isn't a candidate in the 2024 U.S. elections, his commentaries have gained lots of engagement from crypto users. He also spoke in a side event at Bitcoin 2024 and has made some widely debated comments about the digital currency's purported true origins.

TOOKER is actively traded by Raydium users. Since launching in April, it has reached a market cap of $9.5 million as per CoinGecko.

$KAMA – Wounded but Not Defeated

Kamala Horris (KAMA), a token based on the Democratic presidential nominee, has had its ups and downs over the past months. As of early Friday, the coin is down by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours and has been bleeding 16% in the past week.

While KAMA may be in the red, its current price is still over 787% higher than its all-time low price, signaling a potential comeback for the Harris-based token. The memecoin has a $5.4 million market cap as of Friday and remains within the Top 10 of CoinGecko's PolitiFi ranks.

$TRUMP – Downhill but Not Hopeless

MAGA (TRUMP), a pioneer in the PolitiFi token segment, has been in the red in the past month, but it remains the second-largest political-themed memecoin on CoinGecko, boasting a staggering market cap of $88.2 million as of early Friday.

The memecoin launched in September 2023 and continues to be a widely-traded altcoin. It is most popular on OrangeX and is also traded by MEXC and XT.COM users.

PolitiFi Tokens in the US Elections

Political memecoins, like many cryptocurrencies, are highly volatile, and their prices are largely affected by news about the political figures they are based on, as was displayed when TRUMP surged over 55% ahead of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of Trump.

It remains to be seen how the political-themed token segment will move amid the evolving campaign environment, especially as more polls emerge and provide signals about crypto voters' views.