PolitiFi Memecoins Bloodbath: Trump-Themed Tokens Plunge After Presidential Debate
KEY POINTS
- Some observers are unsure who won the debate, but some said Harris took the victory because she came 'prepared'
- Trump Media's stock price plunged by over 17% early Wednesday
- Many Trump-themed tokens bled throughout Wednesday as people continued discussing the debate
The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump was a spectacle for the world, drawing reactions such as "abysmal" and "disastrous." It appears PolitiFi memecoins were affected too, as Trump-themed tokens plunged throughout Wednesday.
Observers have spoken, and while supporters from both sides picked their own candidate, a growing number of observers noted that the debate leaned in favor of Harris, who received Taylor Swift's endorsement after the face-off. Political observers particularly pointed out how Harris appeared more "prepared" than her GOP counterpart.
Many of the Trump's supporters said ABC News, which set the stage for the debate, criticized the outlet for allegedly constantly cutting off the business mogul and fact-checking him without doing the same when Harris supposedly made false statements.
Others were unsure who actually won, with some saying that neither candidate expanded on their policies on an in-depth level, and neither of the presidential aspirants nailed questions on the economy.
Trump Media Stocks Hit
In the wake of the debate, Trump Media's share price plummeted by over 17% early Wednesday. Trump is a majority shareholder of the company.
In contrast, some clean energy conglomerates saw price upticks, including First Solar, which climbed nearly 7% in early trading Wednesday, and Invesco Solar ETF, which spiked by 4.59% Wednesday morning. Notably, Harris spoke about U.S. investments into clean energy during the debate.
Trump-Based PolitiFi Memecoins Take Hard Hit
It wasn't just Trump Media that appeared affected by the debate. PolitiFi memecoins based on the Republican presidential nominee, with only a few of them surviving Wednesday's bloodbath.
Even the once mighty MAGA (TRUMP) was down by over 2% in the past day on the back of a week-long slump, data from CoinGecko showed. MAGA, TREMP, and STRUMP all plunged by more than 9% Wednesday.
MAGAA shed 15.7% throughout the day, and quite interestingly, Harris-based Kamala Horris (KAMA) also bled 22.6% a day after the debate.
Most other Trump-themed tokens bled by two digits, including MVP (23.7%), TRUMPCOIN (11.3%), DTI (26.6%), TMANIA (16.5%), TRUMPIE (11.4%), and MAPE (14.6%).
Trump Calls for Cancelation of ABC News License
Following the debate, Trump called on the removal of ABC News' license to operate. "I think ABC took a big hit last night," he said, adding that the news service's debate moderators "corrected" him six times, while Harris didn't get such corrections when she supposedly made dishonest statements. "I think they lost a lot of credibility," he said.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrency didn't come up during the debate – a matter that some crypto bettors on decentralized prediction platform Polymarket were anticipating.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Great Wolf Lodge To Offer Suite Designed Around Divisive Candy Corn
-
Gen Z, Millennials Skipping Parenthood Over The Price Tag: Study
-
Raygun's Revenge: Lampooned Aussie Breakdancer Tops World Rankings
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales Praised For Cancer Video
-
Centuries-old Swiss Sport Hornussen Swings Into Digital Age
-
Power Struggle: Serbia Eyes Nuclear Energy To Fuel Future
-
How A Taxi Driver In El Salvador Boosted His Earnings With Bitcoin
-
No Sign 'Russian Spy' Whale Shot Dead: Norway Police
-
Brazil's Shutdown Of X Fans Debate Over Free Speech Curbs
-
Europe Needs 'Unprecedented' Investment Surge, Says Key Report