The outpouring of indifference after UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was assassinated on Wednesday morning continues as social media users praised and even expressed gratitude for his killer.

"Honestly what a f--king hero," one X user wrote.

Honestly what a fucking hero — Dom Trooper 🔻 (@aevoxx) December 5, 2024

"Bro woke up, put on a black hoodie, went to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte, shot & killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare with a silencer & then rode off to Central Park on a Citibike all in a day's work. Average Wednesday morning behavior in NYC," X user @emilybernay added.

Bro woke up, put on a black hoodie, went to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte, shot & killed the CEO of UnitedHealthcare with a silencer & then rode off to Central Park on a Citibike all in a day’s work. Average Wednesday morning behavior in NYC https://t.co/5fnkI2uaUS — Emily (@emilybernay) December 5, 2024

As news of Thompson's death spread so did information about his $10.2 million salary package, the many lawsuits against him and UnitedHealth Group, including one from the Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund alleging Thompson sold more than $15 million in UnitedHealth stock before the Justice Department's antitrust investigation was made public, and the thousands of Americans who die every year because their insurance claims are denied.

Many social media users were compelled to share instances in which they watched their insured family members die slow, painful deaths because UnitedHealthcare denied the claim.

"Dying via two gunshots is a way kinder death than choking in your own fluids knowing that medication that may have saved your life was denied by an AI computer and you're leading your spouse with millions of dollars in debt. Cry me a river," X user @ahouse4all wrote.

Dying via two gunshots is a way kinder death than choking in your own fluids knowing that medication that may have saved your life was denied by an AI computer and you're leaving your spouse with millions of dollars in debt.



Cry me a river. https://t.co/xYlfGz6GMY — Housing 4 All is Hot (@ahouse4all) December 5, 2024

"Remembering the day United Healthcare denied a one-night hospital stay for my 12yo child as 'medically unnecessary' following ASD heart repair surgery," X user @NatalieElsberg shared.

Remembering the day United Healthcare denied a one-night hospital stay for my 12yo child as “medically unnecessary” following ASD heart repair surgery. — Natalie Holme Elsberg 🇿🇦 (@NatalieElsberg) December 4, 2024

"f--k Brian Thompson. He's responsible for the suffering of countless families because their loved one's died for having their healthcare denied. UnitedHealthcare denied many, many claims to maximize their profits," @natanael_G1 wrote on X.

fuck Brian Thompson. He’s responsible for the suffering of countless families because their loved one’s died for having their healthcare denied. UnitedHealthcare denied many, many claims to maximize their profits. — Natanael (@natanael_G1) December 5, 2024

A class action lawsuit from the families of two people who died after UnitedHealthcare denied coverage was filed in November 2023, accusing Thompson's company of knowingly using an AI tool with a 90% error to override doctors' judgments and wrongfully deny crucial health coverage to elderly patients.

"Brian Thompson killed more US Citizens than every serial killer combined, but because he made money off it the media considered him a successful businessman and morally upstanding citizen," one X user noted.

Brian Thompson killed more US Citizens than every serial killer combined, but because he made money off it the media considered him a successful businessman and morally upstanding citizen. https://t.co/DqyryP2qc2 — Gritty From Philly (@GrittyGetLitty) December 4, 2024

Others openly mocked the CEO's death and the public's disinterest in finding his killer despite the New York Police Department's $10,000 reward leading to his arrest.

"the things im seeing make a lot more sense now understanding who the target was. woulda been funny if his own company denied his claim for emergency care," Reddit user Taolan wrote on a post about the reward.

"I bet the person who shot him had a big bill not covered by insurance to pay just a guess," one Reddit user hypothesized.

"Or lost someone who was denied coverage for a very survivable illness," another added.

"you're laughing? a wealthy CEO who profited off of the health concerns and often worst moments of millions of peoples lives got shot point blank in broad daylight and they can't find the suspect bc too many people wanted him dead to narrow it down and you're laughing?" one X user joked.

you’re laughing? a wealthy CEO who profited off of the health concerns and often worst moments of millions of peoples lives got shot point blank in broad daylight and they can’t find the suspect bc too many people wanted him dead to narrow it down and you’re laughing? — big honkin caboose (@itsbighonkin) December 4, 2024

"All jokes aside it's really f--ked up to see so many people on her celebrating murder. No one here is the judge of who deserves to live or die. That's the job of the AI algorithm the insurance company designed to maximize profits on your health," @steinkobbe joked while referencing UnitedHealthcare's AI tool.

All jokes aside it's really fucked up to see so many people on here celebrating murder. No one here is the judge of who deserves to live or die. That's the job of the AI algorithm the insurance company designed to maximise profits on your health — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) December 5, 2024

"Deny the claim, Defend the lawsuit, Depose the patient," X user @jdub30, elucidating why Thompson's killer may have written "deny," "defend" and "depose" on the bullets.

"Deny the claim, Defend the lawsuit, Depose the patient" https://t.co/rqg7JMnGNR — proletariat advocate (@jdub3o) December 5, 2024

Reddit users also mulled over what the shooter meant by his message, with one connecting it to Jay M. Feinman's "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

"These guerrilla marketing campaigns aren't getting out of control," Reddit user faceisamapoftheworld joked.

"Imagine being so hated, your death brings universal joy. I hope people start rethinking their life as these ceos," Reddit user SenatorPardek added.

"All I'll say about the UnitedHealthcare CEO is that you should try to live your life so that if you ever get shot, the reddit news thread isn't full of people saying, 'Yeah, I get it,'" X user @9mmballpoint said.

All I'll say about the UnitedHealthcare CEO is that you should try to live your life so that if you ever get shot, the reddit news thread isn't full of people saying "Yeah, I get it." — RednBlackSalamander (@9mmballpoint) December 4, 2024

"What stage of Capitalism is it when CEOs die and everyone subsequently laughs their asses off??" X user @realrobdurden posted.

What stage of Capitalism is it when CEOs die and everyone subsequently laughs their asses off?? — Robert (Durden) (@realrobdurden) December 4, 2024

"While under his 'leadership' as CEO, UnitedHealthcare deployed an AI model with a 90% error rate—which UHC knew about!—to deny lifesaving coverage to millions of people—all of whom have families," one X user wrote in response to a post attempting to guilt the internet for celebrating Thompson's death while his family mourns.

While under his "leadership" as CEO, UnitedHealthcare deployed an AI model with a 90% error rate—which UHC knew about!—to deny lifesaving coverage to millions of people—all of whom have families.



He was a serial killer. And he should be remembered as such. https://t.co/51Dpm4VZKk — guillotines n’ roses (taheerah barney) 🇵🇸 (@fleshandbrand) December 5, 2024

"We should take to the streets and celebrate this event. All CEOs across the land who grow rich off American misery need this warning," X user @VeraGavrilovna added.

We should take to the streets and celebrate this event.



All CEOs across the land who grow rich off American misery need this warning. — Joey Brown (@VeraGavrilovna) December 5, 2024

Other X users also took Thompson's assassination as an opportunity to jokingly warn other healthcare directors.

"Just putting this out there for no reason at all," one X user posted with a picture of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's CEO Kim A. Keck after it was revealed the insurance company will no longer cover anesthesia for the full length of certain surgeries in Connecticut, New York, and Missouri.

Just putting this out there for no reason at all https://t.co/fEuCtIMJNs pic.twitter.com/p0RTYDFulY — potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) December 4, 2024

"Tell the CEO to check the news," another X user posted in response to the Blue Cross Blue Shield update.

Tell the CEO to check the news https://t.co/tRIg9KTk2V — Won Hunnit (@JayChillinBro) December 4, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times