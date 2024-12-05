A citywide manhunt for the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO has inspired online prediction markets where users are now betting on when or if the suspect will be arrested.

On December 4, Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed in a calculated attack outside the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.

Surveillance footage shows the masked gunman lying in wait before calmly executing Thompson with a silenced firearm.

The shooter fled the scene on an e-bike and vanished into Central Park, triggering a massive search by the NYPD. Despite witness accounts, surveillance evidence and a $10,000 reward for information, the assailant remains at large, and no arrests have been made.

As the NYPD continues its investigation, the case has captured public interest far beyond the streets of New York. Users on Polymarket, a popular prediction platform, are placing bets on the timeline of the killer's arrest.

Current market odds suggest a 65% likelihood that no arrest will be made by the end of the week, with smaller percentages wagering on specific days like Friday (10%) and Thursday (10%).

As with most formal bets, there are rules in place. The confirmation of a formal arrest tied to the murder is required for bets to resolve as "Yes."

While Polymarket speculates on the timing of an arrest, investigators are examining shell casings left at the scene, reviewing surveillance footage, and looking into Thompson's recent activities for possible leads.

Originally published by Latin Times