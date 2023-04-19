KEY POINTS A pregnant woman and her baby got killed in a fatal shooting incident at a party in Louisiana

Baton Rouge cops arrested three suspects who opened fire at the woman in a mistaken identity case

Marques Porch allegedly admitted to arming two other teens in the Louisiana shooting incident

A 36-year-old pregnant woman is dead after reportedly getting fatally shot by a group of teenagers while inside her car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Kerisha Johnson was shot early Sunday as she was about to pick up people from a party, according to police in a report by ABC News.

Johnson was nine months pregnant and was due to give birth within several days. She was found dead inside her car by cops who responded to reports of fired shots. The incident is reportedly a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives detailed that Johnson was driving toward the party when several teenagers started shooting at the white vehicle she was driving. The arrest warrant said the teen group thought she was the same person who shot into the air near the Easter party attended by teens.

The 36-year-old woman tried to flee the scene but reportedly got struck by gunfire and ended up getting killed together with her unborn child.

"It was just senseless," Deanna Williams, a childhood friend of the deceased, stated to WBRZ. "She was an innocent person."

In the video footage, the teens could be seen raising their firearms, pointing at the car, firing and then fleeing the scene, according to the warrant.

Baton Rouge police arrested three suspected teenagers in connection with the incident. They were identified as Marques Porch, Gregory Parker, and Derrick Curry. All of them were allegedly 19 years old.

The three teenagers were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide, the Baton Rouge Police Department stated.

"They all stated that they believed the white car was a vehicle from earlier in the night where [an] occupant had fired a round into the air as it drove past the teen party," the warrant read.

Of the three, Porch reportedly told authorities that he handed firearms to the two other teens before the shooting. The 19-year-old was shot, as well, but had non-life-threatening injuries as he managed to flee the scene.

The three teenagers are now held without bond. They are scheduled to appear before the court come Monday.