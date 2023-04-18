KEY POINTS Alec Baldwin claimed the plaintiffs in the wrongful death lawsuit had distanced themselves from Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin wanted the wrongful lawsuit against him dismissed with prejudice.

Baldwin's legal battle with Haylna Hutchins' family over the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" that killed the cinematographer continues. However, the actor has requested the court to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit against him, claiming that the plaintiffs have no viable cause of action.

"The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance," his lawyers wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided."

The actor's legal team noted that the plaintiff has to be married to the decedent in California law to receive compensation for wrongful death. Also, the lawyers argued that her family could not prove a "sufficiently close relationship" with Hutchins, which is necessary under the New Mexico law.

Hutchins' family would not be able to refile the claim if Baldwin's request for dismissal would be granted.

The legal representative of Hutchins' mother, father and sister slammed Baldwin's move and claimed that the "Beetlejuice" star was attempting to "avoid responsibility."

"We are not surprised that Alec Baldwin is once again attempting to avoid responsibility for what he did," attorney Gloria Allred said. "It is abundantly clear under New Mexico law, which will be applied in the California court that he is responsible for all of the harm he did to the entirety of Halyna Hutchins' family. We are here to make sure that he is held accountable for his actions."

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in February. It named Baldwin, producers of "Rust"and other defendants responsible for Hutchins' death. In a previous conference, Allred claimed that Baldwin had not reached out to the family to apologize for the incident.

Hutchins' sister and mother appeared in a video conference translated from Russian to English, where they spoke about her death.

"We are the sister and the mother of Halyna Hutchins. To lose my sister, at least personally for me, was a horrible experience," Hutchins' sister Svetlana Zemko said. "And it is one of the biggest losses of my life. And even more devastating is to see the utter suffering of our parents and how their health has sharply declined."

Her sister added, "It is for this reason that I would like those who are at fault, for somebody to carry that responsibility. And not just someone, but that very someone who is truly responsible for this. I believe to let this go and to leave this unpunished is unallowable."

Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, also filed for a wrongful death lawsuit on Feb. 15, 2022. Her mother, father and sister were not included in the filing.

Matthew sued for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses and other things to be determined at trial. However, on Oct. 5, Matthew announced they had already settled the civil lawsuit.