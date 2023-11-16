MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary $1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway

London, United Kingdom, November 16th, 2023, Chainwire

MetaWin, a trailblazer in the digital competitions arena, today announced the launch of its most ambitious event to date – the MetaWin Millionaire. This groundbreaking competition offers participants a chance to win $1 million in USDC Stablecoin, marking a new epoch in online competitions.

A Game-Changing Event in the Blockchain Space

MetaWin Millionaire is not just a competition, it's a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Hosted entirely on-chain, this event exemplifies transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It's open to everyone, with free entry requiring only the payment of a nominal Ethereum gas fee to register.

Ensuring absolute impartiality, MetaWin employs Chainlink's renowned on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration underlines MetaWin's commitment to unquestionable fairness and legitimacy in its competitions.

As the clock ticks down with just 37 days left, excitement mounts. The much-anticipated draw will take place on December 22, 2023, at 4 PM Eastern. The winner will witness a life-changing moment as $1 million in cryptocurrency instantly transfers into their wallet from the smart contract.

A Legacy of Successful Competitions

MetaWin is no stranger to hosting high-stake competitions. With over 16,500 contests completed, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways, MetaWin has already changed lives. The biggest win to date has been an impressive 150ETH ($300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event.

Join the Race For a Chance to Become a Millionaire

Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. It's more than a competition; it's a chance to be part of blockchain history and potentially turn your life around with a million-dollar reward.

To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect with their favorite Web3 wallet to register their entry today.

About MetaWin

MetaWin is at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing how digital contests are conducted. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair, and thrilling competition experience. With a history of significant giveaways and a commitment to innovation, MetaWin is reshaping the future of online competitions.

