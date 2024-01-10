MultiBank Group Announces the Launch of Cutting-Edge Technology in Its New Trading Platform

Dubai, UAE, January 10th, 2024, Chainwire

As we step into the new year, MultiBank Group, a leading online financial derivatives institution, welcomes 2024 with the official launch of their cutting-edge mobile application, MultiBank-Plus, and the unveiling of a redesigned website.

This significant milestone marks an extensive rebranding journey for MultiBank Group, reflecting their commitment to enhancing user experience.

MultiBank Group introduces MultiBank-Plus Platform, an innovative and easy-to-use mobile app that redefines the way users approach trading. With a modern interface and user-friendly design, MultiBank-Plus offers a fast account opening process that takes just 3 minutes. This all-in-one Platform is designed to empower users with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions, conveniently accessible from their mobile devices.

The MultiBank-Plus app, characterized by its modern features and straightforward navigation, is currently available exclusively in select countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Italy, and KSA, among others.

In addition to the launch, the newly transformed website reflects MultiBank Group's commitment to providing a seamless and user-friendly online experience. With a modern design and enhanced navigation, clients can now easily explore the wide range of financial services and products offered by MultiBank Group.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Aspinall, the Chief Commercial Officer of the MultiBank Group, said,

"We are thrilled to introduce MultiBank-Plus and the transformation of our website as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in the world of finance. We believe these enhancements will significantly elevate the user experience and mark a new era for MultiBank Group in 2024."

Notably, MultiBank Group and its subsidiaries are regulated by over 14 regulators worldwide, including distinguished authorities such as SCA, MAS, CySEC, ASIC, CIMA, and more. This regulatory framework emphasizes MultiBank Group's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security, transparency, and compliance across its global operations.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. Boasting a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion, it provides services to an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group offers customers award-winning trading Platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information about MultiBank Group, visit https://multibankfx.com.

