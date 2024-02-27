Patex Propels Latin American Crypto Revolution with $PATEX Token Listing on Leading IDO Platforms

São Paulo, Brazil, February 27th, 2024, Chainwire

Patex, a blockchain ecosystem for the Latin American market, has announced the upcoming listing of its native token $PATEX.

The token, which serves as the principal asset of the Patex Network, will be launched on three prominent decentralized fundraising platforms over the course of one week, starting with WePad on February 27, followed by DAOMaker, which starts on February 28th and concludes on March 4th, and finally by ChainGPT Pad on February 29th.

The news marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Patex, offering crypto investors and enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to be part of a rapidly-growing platform.

“We are excited to welcome investors to Patex,” said CEO Ricardo Da Ros, former Head of Brazil Binance and Crypto.com. “WePaid, ChainGPT Pad and DAOMaker are perfect venues for the listing of our native token, and we are excited to expand our user base and broaden our reach as we build a comprehensive crypto hub for users throughout the continent.”

The $PATEX token is intricately woven into the fabric of the eponymous ecosystem, and its integration is designed to enhance the utility of various Patex products such as its Layer-2 Network and C-Patex trading platform.

Last year, Patex recorded several notable milestones, including the launch of its Network Testnet, Explorer, Mainnet, and Wallet solution. These advancements, coupled with a strategic partnership with Brazilian investment firm Acura Capital, saw Patex’s valuation soar to $100 million. It was subsequently named “Best LATAM Blockchain Ecosystem of the Year” at the Future Innovation Summit in Dubai.

Patex evolved from its predecessor C-Patex which amassed over 100,000 users, with 20,000 monthly visits and a 30-day trading volume of $10 million. This transformation into Patex, within which C-Patex will continue as an exchange, marks a new chapter in the team’s commitment to blockchain technology and community engagement.

About Patex

Patex is a blockchain ecosystem offering a range of products and services for users in Latin America. Backed by Brazilian investment firm Acura Capital, Patex’s suite includes a L2 Network, education platform (Patex Campus), SDK, Explorer, and Wallet. Going forward, Patex has plans to interact with governments on regulation and certification, and aims to become the foundation for CBDC in the LATAM region.

Website | X | Telegram | Discord | Github | YouTube





Contact

Ricardo Da Ros



ceo@patex.io

