Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale with Early Demand and Asset Recovery Breakthrough

San Jose, Costa Rica, May 27th, 2025, Chainwire

In a world where lost seed phrases and inaccessible crypto wallets have cost investors billions, Cache Wallet has set out to turn the tide. The presale for the revolutionary smart wallet is officially live at presale.cachewallet.com, and early investor response is already setting records—with around 60% of presale tokens sold out within the first 72 hours.

is a bold solution to one of the crypto world’s most haunting problems, like lost access. As the first smart wallet capable of restoring frozen assets caused by misplaced seed phrases, private keys, or passwords, Cache delivers a breakthrough level of security and peace of mind.

And it doesn’t stop there. Purpose-built for Real-World Asset (RWA) transfers, Cache Wallet is powered by an embedded AI Agent assistant, designed to simplify complex interactions and protect user assets in real time. In a landmark move, Cache has also announced a strategic partnership with Mises Browser, signaling their expansion into trusted Web3 browsing and wallet integration.

“This isn’t just about building another wallet. Cache is building a future where people can finally trust that their digital assets are recoverable, secure, and interoperable,” said Cache Wallet spokesperson Leon (Chief Strategy Officer). “Losing your crypto should be a thing of the past. This is our moment to rewrite the rules.”

Cache’s rapid presale success reflects the strength of its mission and community support, with innovative features, a strategic partnership, and the credibility of real use cases.

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” Mark Zheng once said. “Cache isn’t just a product, it’s a legend in the making,” says Monroe. “This token will power the infrastructure of future-proof finance. We’re not just selling a token. We’re solving the biggest problem in crypto.”

Key Highlights:

Presale Live: presale.cachewallet.com

60% of tokens sold within 3 days of launch

with frozen asset recovery AI Agent integration for smarter, safer asset management

Designed for Real-World Asset (RWA) support

Cache Wallet’s presale is more than a funding round. It’s the first step toward a safer, smarter financial future for crypto holders everywhere.

Users can visit presale.cachewallet.com to learn more.

About Cache Wallet

Cache Wallet restores frozen assets caused by lost seed phrases, keys, and passwords. It also acts like a decentralized last will and testament, so assets automatically transfer when no longer active. It supports RWA transfers, comes with an AI Agent to help set up secure transfers, and includes auto-bridging to make things easier for beginners.

At the moment there is nothing out there that's decentralized and stops users losing their assets when they lose their seed phrases/keys. Cache is solving what’s estimated to be a $450 billion problem—and they're the first to do it.

For media inquiries or partnerships, users may contact press@cachewallet.com

Website:- cachewallet.com

X/Twitter :- Cache Wallet

Telegram:- @cachewallet_1

Cache Docs:- Ecomonics paper | Whitepaper | Deck

“Don’t wait for opportunity, create it with Cache.”

Contact

CEO - Founder



Callum Taylor



Cache Finance LLC



press@cachewallet.com

