Helsinki, Finland, August 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Apu Apustaja ($APU), a cross-chain memecoin, has announced that its native token is now available for spot trading on Hyperliquid, a leading fully on-chain orderbook exchange.

Hyperliquid currently facilitates billions in daily trading volume and manages over $7 billion in total value locked (TVL). The addition of APU marks the first memecoin from “Murad’s List” to be bridged directly from Ethereum to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, utilizing LayerZero’s cross-chain messaging infrastructure.

Technical Milestone and Cross-Chain Expansion

Unlike synthetic assets or wrapped versions, the APU token maintains its native supply integrity through a direct Ethereum-to-Hyperliquid bridge. This deployment introduces spot trading immediately, without the need for a perpetual-only beta phase. APU is now available natively on Ethereum, Solana, Base, and Hyperliquid.

FlowDesk, alongside automated arbitrage systems and ecosystem participants, will help maintain price parity across chains. This integration places APU within a high-performance trading environment built to support 100,000 transactions per second and designed for institutional-grade capital routing.

Background on Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is an on-chain orderbook protocol that offers centralized exchange-like functionality while preserving the transparency of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its infrastructure is optimized for high throughput, low latency, and deep liquidity aggregation. The platform has become an increasingly prominent venue for active crypto traders, with a focus on speed, capital efficiency, and transparency.

Deployment Timeline and Operations

The listing was coordinated by Alexander Levin Jr., recently appointed Director of Operations at Apu Apustaja. Under his oversight, the Ethereum-to-Hyperliquid deployment was completed in under three weeks streamlining cross-chain migration and consolidating key stakeholders. This effort followed extended delays prior to his involvement and is part of a broader operational overhaul within the APU ecosystem.

Quote from APU Operations

"This deployment represents a pivotal step in expanding APU’s accessibility to advanced trading platforms,” said Alexander Levin Jr., Director of Operations at Apu Apustaja. “Hyperliquid’s infrastructure offers the performance and transparency we were looking for, and the integration process through LayerZero was executed with precision and speed.”

About Apu Apustaja ($APU)

Apu Apustaja ($APU) is a decentralized memecoin project originally launched on Ethereum. Known for its grassroots growth, cross-chain expansion, and cultural resonance within crypto communities, APU aims to build a multi-chain ecosystem driven by community participation and interoperable infrastructure.

Website: https://apu.com

Telegram: https://t.me/apuclub

X: https://twitter.com/apuscoin

Contact

Apu Apustaja



contact@apu.community

