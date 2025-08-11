CLAPS Expands Platform with Bonus Wheel for Daily Spins

Anjouan, Comoro Islands, August 11th, 2025, Chainwire

CLAPS has rolled out a new gamified feature called Bonus Wheel. It allows users to claim free spins once every 24 hours.

Each spin gives a guaranteed result — between 15 and 150 free spins. All spins come with no wagering requirements, meaning they’ll be ready for users to enjoy on selected slots once their account is verified.

The wheel is accessible in the main menu under the "Bonus Wheel " tab.

Anyone with an active account can use the wheel. It resets every 24 hours after the last spin.

About CLAPS

CLAPS is a crypto-native iGaming platform focused on delivering a fast, transparent, and seamless experience for digital asset users. Built with a web3-first approach, it combines on-chain visibility with the performance of off-chain systems to create a user-friendly environment for casino gaming and sports betting.

The platform supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and includes built-in wallet tools for easy onboarding. CLAPS also runs an affiliate program to support growth across the decentralized gaming ecosystem.

