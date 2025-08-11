FLOKI’s Valhalla MMORPG Storms U.S. Television With 60-Day National Commercial Blitz

Miami, Florida, August 11th, 2025, Chainwire

FLOKI’s flagship play-to-earn MMORPG, Valhalla, has officially entered the U.S. mainstream with the debut of its first-ever national television commercial.

The 30-second spot aired on Saturday, August 9, at 6:30 p.m. EST during Valhalla’s interview segment on New To The Street. For the next 60 days, viewers across the United States will see Valhalla’s Viking-themed adventure showcased in 350 commercials broadcast on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and CNBC.

The campaign is expected to reach over 1 billion households, marking one of the most ambitious media pushes in FLOKI’s history.

The TV commercial blitz is part of FLOKI’s previously announced three-month U.S. media campaign with New To The Street, aimed at driving awareness for Valhalla following its June 30 mainnet launch.

This extensive promotional effort includes bi-monthly FLOKI spokesperson interviews on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, delivering sponsored programming to more than 219 million U.S. households. The interviews will be complemented by a steady rotation of high-impact Valhalla commercials during prime business hours.

The campaign also extends beyond television. FLOKI has secured a digital billboard takeover in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. Ads will appear on the iconic Reuters 42nd Street Billboard up to 20 times per hour for four weeks each month, with the initial run highlighting Valhalla’s immersive metaverse experience. This visual domination in one of the world’s busiest intersections ensures that the Valhalla brand will be front and center for millions of pedestrians and commuters.

In addition to television and outdoor coverage, FLOKI’s partnership with New To The Street brings a strong digital and press distribution component. Monthly recaps from the NYSE floor and ecosystem case studies will help position FLOKI and Valhalla as leaders in blockchain gaming.

The campaign will also leverage New To The Street’s 3.16 million YouTube subscribers, along with its social media channels, ensuring 12-month archival access and SEO-optimized reach.

Investor engagement will be another focus area during the campaign. FLOKI plans to participate in broker meet-and-greets, retail-focused gatherings in New York City, and virtual presentations to family offices and accredited investors.

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. You can play the game now, and it will be officially launched on Mainnet on June 30, 2025. Valhalla was developed by FLOKI.

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most well-known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

