INCM and World Mobile Complete Handover of Mozambique’s TV White Space (TVWS) Spectrum Database

Maputo, Mozambique, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

The Instituto Nacional de Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM) and World Mobile today announced the successful handover of Mozambique’s TV White Space (TVWS) spectrum database, marking a significant milestone for spectrum innovation and rural broadband expansion in the country.

Developed in partnership between INCM and World Mobile, the database has undergone rigorous deployment, testing, and validation to meet both regulatory and technical requirements. It enables the dynamic management of unused television broadcast frequencies (TVWS) - a valuable resource for extending affordable broadband connectivity, particularly in underserved rural and peri-urban communities.

With the handover now complete, INCM will oversee and manage the database, ensuring operational integrity and guiding future adoption of TVWS within Mozambique’s telecoms market.

Mrs Helena Fernandes, Chairperson, INCM, said:

“This milestone reflects INCM’s commitment to modern spectrum management and inclusive connectivity. By embracing innovative tools such as TV White Space, Mozambique can accelerate safe, efficient expansion of broadband services for citizens and businesses across the country.”

Mike Nxele, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, World Mobile, said:

“We are honored to have co-developed and delivered this national TVWS database with INCM. It demonstrates how regulators and innovators can partner to unlock spectrum and enable new services. World Mobile remains committed to supporting Mozambique’s digital transformation journey.”





What the TVWS Database Enables

· Spectrum governance: Maps and authorizes the use of TVWS frequencies in compliance with INCM rules.

· Interference protection: Safeguards incumbent broadcast services through secure, interference-free allocation.

· New services: Allows operators and ISPs to request TVWS access in specific areas, enabling cost-effective broadband expansion.

Next Steps

· Operational onboarding: INCM will provide application and authorization guidance for service providers interested in TVWS.

· Capacity building: World Mobile will support knowledge transfer and optional training sessions, at INCM’s discretion.

· Performance monitoring: INCM will oversee ongoing operation and policy alignment as TVWS adoption grows.

Why This Matters

· Coverage expansion: TVWS can help connect communities where fibre or traditional mobile rollout is challenging.

· Cost efficiency: Reusing underutilized spectrum can reduce total cost of connectivity.

· Innovation: The database strengthens Mozambique’s spectrum governance and supports digital economy goals.

Organizations interested in TVWS trials or services should contact INCM for guidance on eligibility, technical parameters, and authorization procedures.

About INCM

The Instituto Nacional de Comunicações de Moçambique (INCM) is Mozambique’s national regulatory authority for the communications sector, responsible for licensing, spectrum management, consumer protection, and fostering sustainable sector growth.

About World Mobile

World Mobile is democratizing global connectivity through its blockchain-based Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Unlike traditional telecom providers, World Mobile operates on a sharing economy model, enabling individuals and communities to run nodes, connect their networks, and earn rewards.

Learn more: https://worldmobile.io

