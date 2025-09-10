Falcon Finance Announced $FF and Community Sale on Buidlpad

Dubai, UAE, September 10th, 2025, Chainwire

Falcon Finance is excited to announce its Community Sale on Buidlpad, a compliant community-first fair token access platform that connects protocols with real communities globally.

Falcon Finance is pioneering the first universal collateralization infrastructure, designed to unlock liquidity from any crypto asset. From BTC, ETH, SOL, stablecoins, and select altcoins to tokenized RWAs such as Treasuries, Falcon transforms them into USD-pegged liquidity that seamlessly connects TradFi and DeFi. Falcon is innovating a highly scalable infrastructure that redefines how collateral, liquidity, and asset ownership interact across financial domains.

Falcon Finance has been gaining strong momentum with its USDf supply reaching $1.5 billion while its total reserves surpassed $1.6 billion. This Community Sale marks the next phase of Falcon’s explosive growth and will distribute its $FF token to participants.

Buidlpad has a proven track record of connecting tier-1 protocols with real users, with over $220 million committed by more than 40,000 verified users in three recent campaigns in 2025. Falcon is excited to build on this momentum.

Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of Falcon Finance commented, “The launch of $FF through Buidlpad is an important milestone in Falcon’s journey to make universal collateralization accessible to everyone.

We’ve built one of the fastest-growing digital dollar ecosystems, with USDf supply already surpassing $1.5 billion, but what excites us most is opening this next phase to our community.

By working with Buidlpad, we’re ensuring that real users, and not just institutions, can also share in Falcon’s growth.

This is more than a token sale; it’s a chance for people to participate directly in building the collateral infrastructure that will power trillions in tokenized assets and shape the future of global finance.”

Falcon previously received a $10 million strategic investment from World Liberty Financial (WLFI). Now, through Buidlpad, it is extending this opportunity to the wider community.

"Falcon’s USDf is one of the fastest-growing digital dollar solutions in the space, redefining on-chain capital efficiency which is a constant demand on the market from both retail and institutional users. Its innovation to universal collateralization opens the door to bridging TradFi and DeFi liquidity. We look forward to working with the Falcon team to offer our users this great opportunity. By bringing Falcon and real communities together, we invite our users to participate in this digital dollar revolution." said Erick Zhang (@ErickNomad), managing partner of Nomad Capital and founder of Buidlpad.

About $FF

$FF is the native token that captures the growth of Falcon Finance, the first universal collateralization infrastructure. As more assets are deposited and USDf adoption expands, $FF becomes the core asset tied to the protocol’s scale and success.

Holding $FF gives users access to protocol utility and features, but more importantly, it positions them to benefit directly as Falcon’s ecosystem grows. With $1.5 billion in USDf already issued and reserves continuing to climb, the foundation is set for expansion across DeFi and TradFi.

Falcon is building the collateral infrastructure to support trillions in tokenized assets. $FF is the way to get exposure to that future.

Community Sale Details

Total Community Sale Size: $4,000,000

Fully-diluted Valuation: $350,000,000 or $450,000,000 depending on staking criteria

Contribution Range: $50 – $4,000 (increased cap for long-term stakers & users with above 5 million Falcon Miles)

Accepted Assets: USD1 (ERC-20 or BEP-20)

Vesting Schedule: 100% unlocked on $FF TGE

Falcon is also proud to offer its users special benefits in this sale as gratitude for actively participating and supporting the Falcon ecosystem. Eligible users with USDf or sUSDf worth at least $3,000 locked in Boosted Yield will be able to enjoy the lower pricing at the FDV of $350,000,000. For users that have locked their stake for at least 3 months and/or have more than 5 million Falcon Miles, they will have an additional increased contribution cap. For more details about participation rules, please refer to https://buidlpad.com/projects/Falcon.

Users are encouraged to visit https://pool.buidlpad.com/projects/Falcon to stake and receive a one-off 50% bonus on Falcon Miles rewards multiple from locking through Buidlpad.

Key Dates

UGC Campaign: Now - September 16, 2025, 11:59 AM UTC

KYC Registration & Subscription Period: September 16, 12:00 PM UTC – September 19, 11:59 AM UTC

All users must complete KYC to participate. The subscription period is where users can register their interest in the $FF Community Sale on Buidlpad.

Contribution Window: September 22, 10:00 AM UTC – September 23, 10:00 AM UTC

The contribution window requires eligible users to commit assets.

Settlement & Refunds: By September 26, 4:00 PM UTC

Participation in the Community Sale is subject to detailed terms and conditions set out in the applicable purchase agreement, which is binding on all participants. Participation may be subject to certain conditions and eligibility criteria (including completion of KYC and no access from restricted jurisdictions), as more fully described on https://buidlpad.com/projects/Falcon.

About Falcon

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any custody-ready asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: falcon.finance.

About Buidlpad

Buidlpad is a compliant crypto token access platform that puts communities first for exposure in high quality pre-token projects. With just three campaigns this year with Solayer, Sahara AI and Lombard, users have committed in total over $220 million in assets on Buidlpad. In response to the growing disconnect and dominance of institutional airdrop farms and VCs, Buidlpad prioritizes connecting projects and enthusiastic communities to bring ownership back where it belongs — with the users who care about and actively contribute to the crypto space. This approach ensures effective distribution, scalability and long-term sustainability for project teams, while also providing transparent exposure and participation opportunities for real individual users.

Important Disclaimer

The content herein is provided for information purposes only. No information contained here constitute, or should be construed as, an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy, or recommendation to subscribe for, any tokens or financial products. Participants are responsible for conducting their own independent research, due diligence, and assessment of the suitability and risks of participating, including obtaining professional advice they deem necessary.

Neither Falcon Finance nor Buidlpad, nor any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, or agents, accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from any reliance on the information provided herein or from participation in the Community Sale, except to the extent required by applicable law.

