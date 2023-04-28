KEY POINTS Dan Wootton said Prince Harry's recent allegations against the royal family were highly offensive

Prince Harry was slammed by his biographer for his recent move.

Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin appeared on "GB News" with Dan Wootton. The latter spoke about Prince Harry's revelation concerning Prince William's "very large sum" of settlement from Rupert Murdoch after its newspaper employees reportedly hacked the royals' phones.

Wootton said Prince Harry was throwing grenades at his father, stepmother and even the late Queen Elizabeth a week before King Charles' coronation. He allegedly portrayed the Queen as "some sort of bumbling fool who has no control over her own courtiers and own son," which he said was highly offensive.

"I don't actually believe the Queen said anything, it's very easy to say something [about] someone who's passed away, she wouldn't have actually given him," Levin said with Wootton asking for proof. "I think he's just making things up, he's desperate though. He's desperate to make headlines, take it off King Charles, Queen Camilla and to actually get there on the newspaper."

She continued, "And he doesn't care. I think one of the reasons is that the people who still support them, silly fools, and Meghan, only get a snippet of what he's saying. They take that snippet, and they don't listen anymore. They don't want to hear anymore, but he's made a contact with them, and that's why also, just to divert for a second that he was talking, Meghan was talking about racism is to bring it back before the coronation begins."

The "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author also mentioned how the judge reportedly told Prince Harry he was being inconsistent because he said he wanted to bring the case in 2019, but if he had known he could speak earlier, he would have brought it in 2012. However, at the time, Prince Harry reportedly didn't want to do it.

"I think that's not the point, the point, I think, is to make a nuisance of himself, to get on the front pages that's why he came over before. That's completely unnecessary. This time, he's watching it remotely from his home, which makes a lot more sense," Levin said.

The British journalist and author said the Sussexes are "repugnant." She also claimed they were laughing at them, pointing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sighting at an NBA playoff game.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted watching a game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Monday. They even appeared on the kiss cam, but while Prince Harry was game to participate, his wife just laughed it off and gave him a playful tap on the arm.