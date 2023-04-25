KEY POINTS Nick Bullen said Prince Harry is doing a fly-in visit to London for King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry is "nervous" about King Charles III's upcoming coronation but will still join his family to support his father, according to a royal expert.

Nick Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, suggested that Prince Harry likely feels apprehensive about his reunion with the royal family at King Charles' May coronation following his "Spare" memoir and interviews and will make his visit to the U.K. a quick one.

"I think he'll be nervous about how the family [will] react to him, and I think it's pretty clear that he's gonna minimize the amount of time that he's in London," Bullen told Us Weekly. "He's already said that he wants to be back for Archie's birthday that afternoon, that evening."

"It will be very much of a fly-in visit," Bullen added. "Harry isn't part of the procession or the balcony appearance," as those activities are limited to working royals.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that Prince Harry will attend his father's crowning ceremony on May 6, but his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will remain in California. Archie will turn 4 on the same day his grandfather will be crowned.

Historian, writer and broadcaster Dr. Tessa Dunlop predicted that Prince William's brother may have a hard time at the coronation without Markle by his side to support him.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a nightmare for him," Dunlop told Us Weekly while promoting her new book "Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy," which was released earlier this month.

"I was watching the body language when he came out of St. George's Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself. He was helping Meghan into the car and he just wasn't a man who was comfortable in his skin," the expert explained. "And this time he's coming over without the support of Megnan."

Dunlop noted that Prince Harry leans on his wife heavily, and without the Duchess of Sussex, he's "exposed effectively" at the upcoming event. She also suggested that he could feel demoted if he's seated away from the senior royals at Westminster Abbey.

Despite the reported tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, unnamed sources told People that Prince Harry decided to attend his father's coronation to show his support for him.

"Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad," one insider told the outlet, noting that the estranged father and son had a "positive conversation" ahead of the historic event.