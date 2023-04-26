KEY POINTS Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared on a kiss cam while watching an NBA playoff game in Los Angeles

Prince Harry turned to his wife and leaned in for a kiss

Markle just laughed and turned her face away from her husband, declining the kiss

Some social media users think Meghan Markle snubbed her husband Prince Harry when they were shown on a kiss cam during an NBA playoff game Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night out this week to watch a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

At one point during the game, the kiss cam panned to the loved-up couple. In a video shared by the NBA's Twitter account, Markle, who appeared to be slightly embarrassed, gave the camera a wave after she noticed that they were on the jumbotron.

Prince Harry appeared game to participate in the kiss cam tradition, turning to his wife and leaning in for a kiss. But Markle laughed and turned her face away before giving her husband a playful tap on the arm.

Prince Harry jokingly pulled a grimace at the camera after his wife declined the smooch.

Some Twitter users slammed Markle over the viral moment and speculated on the couple's marriage.

"How dare he try and interrupt her fake laugh?" one person sarcastically commented. Another wrote, "Absolutely she rejected him [on] national television."

"People would have loved her for a great kiss cam. But nooo. That's beneath her," a third user claimed.

"She was like, 'Stick to the script, Harry! No kiss cam, you know very well your bank account is dry and can't pay for my needs,'" another commenter speculated.

"[I] see a divorce on the horizon," a fifth user claimed.

But though some felt that something was off when the couple was featured on the kiss cam, others found the loved-up Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interactions cute and thought they were the picture of love.

"We love you both so so much. This is peace, love and happiness," one fan wrote, while another said the pair "look so in love."

"Love it!!! So great to see them happy and enjoying each other! Go Harry and Meghan!!" a third supporter commented along with multiple heart eyes emojis.

"So cute [heart eyes emoji]. Their smiles say what kind of life they are having now. So unbothered. Love them to bits," a different commenter opined.

"I absolutely love them. They look so [fire emojis]. Glad to see them glowing in happiness. Because love wins. Love always wins," another fan wrote.

A number of Twitter users also pointed out that the couple was seen laughing, smiling and chatting away from the stand during the game, suggesting that there wasn't any awkwardness between them.

Markle and Prince Harry have been living in California since they stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

The former "Suits" star has rarely been seen in public in the past few months, while her husband promoted his bombshell memoir "Spare."

The couple was seen in public for the first time since "Spare's" release when they stepped out for a date night at Hollywood hotspot San Vicente Bungalows on Feb. 28.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles III's coronation in London on May 6, while Markle and their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will remain in California.