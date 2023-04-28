KEY POINTS Mia Farrow tweeted that she was "getting a little bit tired of" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The actress said she regrets posting it because a lot of people thought she was being "nasty"

Farrow said she was thinking of Princess Diana and Harry's feud with William when she wrote the tweet

Mia Farrow regrets her since-deleted tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the Time100 Gala in New York City Wednesday, Farrow, 78, explained her mindset when she wrote her headline-making post that she's "tired" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I shouldn't tweet without thinking," the Golden Globe winner said. "I adore them. I was thinking in that moment about [Princess] Diana and how much I admired her and how much the one thing she would want would be [for] her boys to be together, and how perhaps Harry may have been saying a lot of things that will make that more difficult."

Farrow admitted that she wishes she could take her words back but said that it was what was running through her mind at the time.

"I regretted it because a lot of people thought I was being nasty," she explained. "And I guess it was a pretty nasty thing to say, but I didn't intend it to be. I deleted it and I saw how offended people were. But that's what I was thinking."

Earlier this month, the "Rosemary's Baby" actress threw shade at the royal couple in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "Here's my unkind thought of the day: I'm getting a little bit tired of Harry and Meghan," according to Us Weekly.

Several Twitter users immediately slammed Farrow for her post and wondered what had sparked it. While Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir "Spare" in January, Markle has stayed quiet since their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," dropped late last year.

Despite her tweet, Farrow believed that the Duchess of Sussex "shares so many" qualities with Princess Diana, who passed away at age 36 in a fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

"It's great that they left England, because that's impossible," the actress continued. "I just want those two boys to be together."

The "What Falls Away" author shared that she has "never met" Prince Harry or Prince William. However, she's invested in their relationship because of her respect for the late Princess of Wales.

"I shouldn't even care. We all care," Farrow told the outlet. "We cared about their mother. It was horrible for all of us when she died, though. I never met her. And we cared about the little boys. We were heartbroken. And now we do want them to make the peace, whatever it takes."

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since the former quit royal duties and moved from the U.K. to California with Markle in 2020. The tension reportedly worsened due to Prince Harry's claims about his older brother in "Spare," including that Prince William allegedly physically attacked him during an argument.

Ahead of their upcoming reunion at King Charles III's coronation in London, unnamed sources told The Telegraph and People that Prince Harry's relationship with his father has improved but that he's still not on speaking terms with his older brother.

"My understanding is there have been no discussions between Harry and William. That is absolutely radio silence," Nick Bullen, True Royalty TV's editor-in-chief, told Us Weekly. "It's a very big void."

Prince Harry will not be joined by his wife when he attends the King's crowning ceremony next week to support his father.