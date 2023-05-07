KEY POINTS Prince Louis yawned and looked at the ceiling during King Charles' coronation

Some netizens joked that Prince Louis would be the next Prince Harry

Other online users defended him, saying his reaction was normal for a child his age

Prince Louis' adorable and candid moments during King Charles' coronation were caught on camera.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5— were all present at the coronation at Westminster Abbey Saturday. However, the youngest member of the Wales family caught the attention of many royal fans due to his hilarious antics.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child was spotted letting out a big yawn multiple times during the ceremony. He was also seen looking toward the ceiling, gazing up at his mom and pointing something out to his sister, E! News reported.

From Prince Louis yawning to Prince George's important role - the royal children attend the King's coronation.



Prince Louis' gestures at the ceremony received mixed responses. Some predicted that he would follow his uncle Prince Harry's footsteps or he would be worse.

"That child will give that family HEADACHES you can just tell. They thought Prince Harry was a lot? hold your horses," one wrote. Another seemingly agreed, writing, "The new Harry," with a laughing emoji.

"Surprised the Met didn't arrest Louis for being insufficiency (sic) engaged in the ceremony," another sarcastically wrote.

Several netizens supported the youngster, saying his reaction was normal considering the length of the ceremony and the prince's age.

"Prince Louis is only 5 ... even more reason to yawn in church," one wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added, "Prince Louis having a quiet yawn."

"Oh wow. A kid being a kid," a third person said.

"The apparently magic children behaving like..........children. Can't blame the kids, but the [y]awning sycophancy is vomit-inducing," another commenter stated.

"He's 5? [Of course] he's going to bless him. I [will] be worried for him if he wasn't," a different user commented.

Prince Louis also went viral during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 due to his hilarious antics. He was caught on camera making silly faces, sticking out his tongue and putting his thumb to his nose while giggling his remaining fingers at his mom. He was also seen dancing, waving at onlookers and standing on his seat during the four-day festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seemingly laughed off the incident when the celebration culminated. The future king and queen consort shared several photos from the event and expressed how much they enjoyed it, especially their youngest child, Prince Louis.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis...," they wrote on Twitter and Instagram accounts, adding eyes emoji. "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special."