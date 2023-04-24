KEY POINTS Prince Louis turned 5 years old Sunday

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared new photos of their youngest child to mark his special day

The snaps were taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington rather than Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton broke a family tradition for her youngest child Prince Louis' 5th birthday.

It's become a yearly tradition for Middleton and Prince William to release portraits of their children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis — captured by their mom on their birthdays.

However, the snaps of Prince Louis released to mark his 5th birthday this Sunday were taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington rather than the Princess of Wales.

Middleton herself appears in one shot, which features the mom of three pushing a grinning Prince Louis on a wheelbarrow. Middleton can also be seen smiling while looking at her son.

"Someone's turning 5 tomorrow," the couple captioned the photos on Twitter and Instagram Saturday, adding a cake emoji and a face with a party horn and party hat emoji. "A very happy birthday to Prince Louis."

Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳



A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.



📸 Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

Royal fans gushed over the adorable photos. Some said Prince Louis looked like his grandfather on his maternal side, Michael Middleton, while others believed that he was a perfect blend of his big brother Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte.

"Adorable!!! I think he looks so much like his grandfather Middleton," one social media user commented. Another added, "[He's a] double of his maternal grandfather."

"Happy 5th birthday, Prince Louis. He's a perfect mix of Charlotte and George with that naughty glint of mischief that his great grandpapa Philip had," a third person suggested.

Meanwhile, some social media users couldn't believe how fast the youngest member of the Wales family was growing up.

"Our baby isn't a baby anymore [face holding back tears emoji]. Happy 5th Birthday to our Prince Louis! The best not-so-little boy," a royal fan wrote. Another added, "HOW?! Where has the time gone?"

"Hard to believe this is the very same boy we waited to see outside of the Lindo Wing!!! [face holding back tears emoji] Time flies! Happy birthday, sweet Louis!" a different royal supporter wrote.

"Louis has no clue he is the star of the whole show already!!! Adore him. Happy birthday, Louis! Thanks for all the life and your authentic presence," another user wrote.

Middleton gave a rare update on her youngest child in October 2022 when she visited the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in England. The visit came after Prince Louis made headlines due to his silly antics during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June last year.

"I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday," Middleton said when she met a baby in the ward.