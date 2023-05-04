KEY POINTS Princess Charlotte wore a dress from Rachel Riley's line during a coronation rehearsal Wednesday

Riley predicted that Prince William's kids will be dressed formally during the coronation on Saturday

Prince George will likely wear a suit, Princess Charlotte a lovely dress and Prince Louis short trousers

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are preparing for King Charles' coronation.

King Charles and Camilla will be crowned in just a few days. Royal family members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are expected to be there.

British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, who designed what Princess Charlotte wore on Wednesday's coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, said the kids would be dressed formally. During the rehearsal, Princess Charlotte wore Riley's line. The designer said that she "looks gorgeous and at ease," noting that the 8-year-old royal had the same dress when she was 4 in a different print.

"Everyone is going to be dressed in a very formal way because it is their grandfather's coronation; it is such a momentous occasion," Riley told People about the royal children's fashion during the coronation.

She believed that "big boy" Prince George would "have a formal outfit made especially for him." As for Prince William and Middleton's youngest son, she said that Prince Louis "has always been full of character — he looks like he's a bundle of fun!"

"It's quite interesting the way each of the royal children [is] quite different," Riley continued while speaking about the trio. "Prince George is the future king; he's the big boy, and he's at the age where he's now wearing suits. Princess Charlotte will be wearing a lovely dress, I'm sure, and Prince Louis, as the youngest, he still gets to wear short trousers, and we'll see more of the cute factor."

Princess Charlotte has already worn Riley's Blossom Button Front Dress three times in public. She rocked a different print at each sighting. Prince George has worn nine outfits from the fashion house over the years.

"The white shirt [Prince George] was wearing when he was presenting his new sister Princess Charlotte to the world, that same shirt, he wore for a birthday picture," Riley added. "Then he wore it again at Christmas time when he was stirring the Christmas pudding with the Queen. It just shows the continuity. There's a lot of thought; nothing is by chance."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all take part in King Charles' coronation procession. In addition, the second in line to the throne will be among the four Pages of Honor during the ceremony.