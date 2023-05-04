KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage is not perfect

The Prince and Princess of Wales bicker like other couples

The Waleses are reportedly in a marvelous place in their lives

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage has had ups and downs.

The Prince and Princess of Wales just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. An insider shared details about their relationship amid the ongoing drama with Prince Harry ahead of King Charles' coronation.

"No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William's, and they've certainly had their ups and downs over the years," a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Prince William, 40, and Middleton, 41. "They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry."

Middleton and Prince William's struggles have reportedly been heightened by their non-stop royal duties, aside from looking after their three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Despite that, the two have each other's back.

"Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through," the insider added. "They're in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary."

Royal expert Tom Quinn also spoke about the Waleses' marriage in his new book "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family." Like the source, he acknowledged the ups and downs in the heir and future queen consort's marriage.

"Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other," Quinn told Fox News Digital of the Prince and Princess of Wales. "But it's not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they're constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It's like a Jane Austen novel."

Quinn said that between the two, Middleton is the "calm one." Prince William is allegedly "hotheaded." This was evident in Prince Harry's memoir, where he mentioned that his big brother allegedly attacked him while they were arguing over Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex also claimed that Prince William screamed at him while they were discussing his plan to step back from his royal duties in 2020.

"Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct, and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child," Quinn said.

Prince William and Middleton met while attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They started as good friends before they dated.

They were together for nearly a decade before Prince William asked her hand in marriage. The pair exchanged vows in April 2011.