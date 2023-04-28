KEY POINTS Several Twitter users had to read the announcement about Meghan Markle's signing with WME twice

Many netizens said they thought Markle was signing with WWE instead of WME

Twitter users congratulated Markle for singing with WME, and they were excited about her projects

Several users poked fun at the reports about Meghan Markle signing in with WME because they thought it was with WWE.

On Thursday, William Morris Endeavor (WME) announced that the Duchess of Sussex has signed with their agency. The news immediately made headlines, and several netizens joked they thought it was with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) due to the letters.

"Damn, I thought this said WWE at first," one wrote with a face with tears of joy emoji. Another added, "Legit thought this said WWE at first."

"I had to look at this twice at first I thought this said she signed with WWE," another added.

"I've only just woken up, and at first glance, I thought this said Meghan was joining WWE, which would have been a really unexpected plot twist. Finishing move - The Royal Elbow," a fourth commenter joked.

"I know a couple things about Hollywood, so WME looked familiar to me. Those of you who did double-takes and thought you saw WWE -- ok, it's funny on the face of it, but just for a second thinking it wasn't completely out of the realm of possibility," a fifth user wrote.

Although there was a short confusion, Markle's fans were happy about her move. Many of them congratulated her.

"Go, Meghan! No more dimming your light for people who don't appreciate you! Looking forward to what's coming next!" one wrote. Another added, "Congratulations to Queen Princess Meghan and her King Prince Harry. You both will continue to make your enemies your footstool starting with that mediocre CharlieTampon."

"Congratulations Meghan, great news. So glad you can thrive - you are definitely looking forward. You are booked and busy with no time for the #ConANation," a third person added.

"Meghan is recognized by professionals in the arts industry, and she is expanding her palette. Well done, Meghan! Continue to shine," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations, Meghan! What a get for WME!" a different supporter added.

According to a report from Variety, "the signing represents a crown jewel for WME" because several other agencies were trying to land Markle ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, moved to California in 2022.

She will now be represented by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller.

WME will also present Archwell's content creation label. Although it will explore film and TV production, brand partnership and overall business-building, it will not focus on acting.