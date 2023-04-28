KEY POINTS Meghan Markle signed with William Morris Endeavor, the agency announced Thursday

WME said it was honored to represent the Duchess of Sussex in all areas

They will focus on various businesses, including film and TV production, but not acting

Meghan Markle is making another bold move for her business ventures.

Markle has signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). The agency announced their partnership on social media Thursday.

"We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in all areas," WME wrote on Instagram. "The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more."

The announcement received several reactions, with many supporting the partnership. Many also expressed their joy for the Duchess of Sussex's move.

"Big Win for both sides. Go off Princess Meghan!" one commented with a red heart emoji. Another added, "Amazing news. Meghan Markle is amazing. I love her and can't wait to support all of her endeavors."

"YAYYYYYY! May she launch Instagram soon pls... Many congratulations to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," a third person wrote.

Under the new partnership, the Duchess of Sussex will be represented by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel alongside a robust team that includes powerhouse agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. WME will also assume representation of Prince Harry and Markle's content creation label under Archewell, Variety reported.

Although they will explore film and TV production, the outlet noted that acting will not be an area of focus for Markle. However, her advocacy for women, mothers and girls will remain in the thread of her professional work.

In her cover story for Variety last year, Markle spoke about her goals around Archewell's original content. The royal couple is currently engaged in a deal with Netflix. Last year, they dropped their six-episode docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that's what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I'm not excluded in that sentiment," Markle said. "For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don't we miss them? I miss them so much."

Prince Harry and Markle have already produced two docuseries for Netflix, "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead." Their second project was inspired by Nelson Mandela, according to the Duke of Sussex.