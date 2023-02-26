KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England Saturday

William is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate is the patron of English rugby

Middleton said all three of their kids like the sport

K

Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered for opposing teams while watching a rugby match in Wales over the weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stood side by side but supported different teams as they watched the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Saturday.

Prince William has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, while his wife is the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League. Middleton took over the patronage from her brother-in-law Prince Harry last year.

For the outing, Middleton wore a red and white Catherine Walker houndstooth coat, which she first donned for a 2018 trip to Sweden, People reported. Prince William, on the other hand, wore a red tie and red scarf to support Wales.

Ahead of the match, the royal couple met injured players supported by the Welsh Charitable Trust, of which Prince William is also a patron. At the reception, the heir to the British throne joked about his and his wife's rugby rivalry.

"It's going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won't speak to me. It will be a tense evening," Prince William was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Middleton laughed when asked about her support for England and shared, "The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I'm looking forward to that."

Middleton's team ultimately won over Prince William's, with England defeating Wales, 20-10.

During the visit, the Princess of Wales also spoke about their three kids' fondness for the sport. According to her, 9-year-old Prince George is learning to tackle instead of playing tag rugby — a non-contact version of the game.

"Because [George] is tall, he has the physique. But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby," she said.

Last year, Prince William and Middleton were joined by Prince George at Twickenham Stadium for an England vs. Wales Six Nations game. England won over Wales, 23-19.

After the game, the royal mom of three gushed over their firstborn's athletic prowess. She told The Sunday Times editor Roya Nikkhah, who was in attendance at the event, that Prince George had started playing rugby at school. Middleton added that her youngest, Prince Louis, already "loves the kit."

"The Duchess of Cambridge says George is practicing his rugby tackling on her and Louis 'loves the kit' and has started taking his referee whistle to [the] nursery. William says the sporting rivalry has become 'quite the thing in the house,' but he's 'trying to stay out of it,'" Nikkhah wrote on Twitter.