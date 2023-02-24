KEY POINTS Prince William visited the homelessness charity, The Passage, Thursday

The Prince of Wales opened two new residential buildings during the visit

Prince William has been the patron of the charity since 2019

Prince William returned to a charity close to his mom's heart.

On Thursday afternoon, Prince William visited The Passage in London to open two new residential buildings. The Prince of Wales has been the patron of the charity since 2019. The organization aims to end homelessness and support those in need.

Princess Diana used to bring Prince William and Prince Harry to the charity, and he has returned on several occasions over the years. She first brought the future king to the charity in 1992.

Kate Middleton's husband seemed to be in good spirits during the visit when he formally opened Bentley House and Passage House. The refurbished buildings can support about 225 individuals with no homes, People reported.

Prince William spoke to the staff, volunteers and residents. He also reunited with Sister Joan, a nun with the Daughters of Charity St. Vincent D Paul, whom he remembered from a visit to The Passage when he was a boy. Prince William reportedly told her he would follow in his mom's footsteps and bring his three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, to the charity.

"She was beautiful and gentle, I cannot find the words to describe her. She was an ordinary person with no airs and graces, who could relate to anybody," Joan said of the late Princess Diana, according to Hello! Magazine.

Prince William described homelessness as a "human tragedy." He vowed to continue his part in ending it.

"No single organization or sector can end homelessness; but by working together in true partnership, organizations like The Passage can help demonstrate it is not an inevitable part of life," the Duke of Cambridge said. "I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent. I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality and look forward to sharing further details later this year."

He concluded, "I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness."

Prince William shared some clips and photos from his visit on Twitter.

Ending homelessness must be more than a wishful aspiration. It should be viewed as an achievable goal – one that we can and must accomplish by working together. pic.twitter.com/e6TjZXqScB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 23, 2023

The new and refurbished buildings launching today are at the forefront of @PassageCharity’s innovative approach to preventing homelessness.



🏠 Bentley House

🏠 Passage House



Thank you to the whole team here for your dedication and commitment! pic.twitter.com/LZekkwG5Jb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 23, 2023

"Ending homelessness must be more than a wishful aspiration. It should be viewed as an achievable goal – one that we can and must accomplish by working together," he wrote in one tweet.

The heir to the throne added that the refurbished buildings they launched are at the forefront of The Passage's innovative approach to fighting homelessness.