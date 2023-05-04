KEY POINTS Prince Harry's biographer Angela Levin claimed that Meghan Markle always feels she's "got to win"

The royal author accused Markle of criticizing Kate Middleton over her wedding

Levin claimed Markle's wedding to Prince Harry cost even more than Middleton and Prince William's

Meghan Markle wanted to "win" against the royal family, including Kate Middleton, a biographer of Prince Harry has claimed.

British journalist and royal author Angela Levin hit out at the Duchess of Sussex during a recent appearance on GB News host Dan Wootton's show, where they discussed Markle's recently resurfaced criticism of Middleton's lavish 2011 wedding to Prince William in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author claimed that Markle criticized Middleton for something she also ended up doing, noting that the former "Suits" star's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry reportedly cost even more than that of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"One of the awful things she said was that what a waste of money Catherine's wedding was. Well, I looked it up. It was 300 million pounds ($377 million), and [Meghan and Harry's] was 320 million [pounds] ($402 million)," Levin claimed. "She's actually doing what she's criticizing someone else for. Because she's got to win, she had to spend a bit more. It's a terrible thing that she could never be happy."

It is unclear how much the two weddings actually cost, but CNBC reported that the Sussexes' 2018 nuptials racked up an estimated price tag of $42.8 million. CBS News reported that Prince William and Middleton's wedding cost nearly $34 million.

In Markle's resurfaced blog entry, she noted the "pomp and circumstance" surrounding Middleton's wedding and wrote that young girls should want to grow up to be strong women in real life instead of Cinderella.

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," she wrote, in reference to the fictional superhero in the "Masters of the Universe" franchise. "She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength."

"We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here," Markle added. "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

The Tig was shut down ahead of Markle's engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

On his show, Wootton also brought up Megyn Kelly's recent claim that Markle had a "whole vision board" planning her life with the royal family when she was still married to her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

The journalist suggested that Kelly's claim, coupled with Markle's blog entry, suggested that the former actress had wanted to join the royal fold long before she met Prince Harry.

When asked if she believes Markle is unhappy that she won't be at King Charles' upcoming coronation, Levin responded, "Of course."

"If she's a She-Ra, which she describes herself as, who is a sister of a He-man, they are rebels. They go to the top and they win, and that's what she came over to do," the biographer said.

Levin went on to claim of Markle, "But what went wrong was that she didn't defeat anybody. She wasn't going to be out there in the front. She was going to be walking behind Catherine and William and that drove her mad. She just couldn't bear it because she's got to win. She's got to be the one that everybody looks up to and admires."

Prince Harry will be flying to the United Kingdom for his father King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday. However, Markle and their two kids — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — will not attend the ceremony and instead will remain in California.

An unnamed source told People that Markle will hold a small party at home to celebrate Archie's 4th birthday, which is on the same day as the coronation. Reports claimed that the Duke of Sussex plans to fly back to California after the ceremony to join the birthday celebration.