Princess Charlene of Monaco has debuted a darker hairstyle.

The 45-year-old royal ditched her platinum blonde locks and instead showed off her new auburn hair when she appeared at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo Sunday, People reported.

The outlet noted that she had already been sporting her new hair when she attended the Maria Callas Awards dinner two weeks ago but that Sunday's event marked the first time she rocked it in public.

Despite the color change, Princess Charlene kept her signature short style.

She wore a blue marine sheath with pleated color bands from Akris as well as diamond studs for the Circuit de Monaco event, which she attended with her husband, Prince Albert, according to the outlet.

Prince Albert was seen sporting a dark blazer, tan-colored pants and a patterned tie during the outing.

Princess Charlene presented the second-place trophy to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. On the other hand, Prince Albert handed Max Verstappen his award for winning the race.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, grandson Louis Ducruet, and their respective families were also present at the event. Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and their loved ones were also in attendance.

While Princess Charlotte looked stunning, some social media users felt that she looked unhappy during her latest public appearance.

"Princess Charlène looks like the most unhappy woman in the world. Divorce, Honey, if you can't even stand next to him for a couple of minutes. We understand, it's not 1850, it's 2023," one commented. Another added, "All these years and poor Princess Charlene still hasn't been rescued."

"Prince Albert and Princess Charlene just don't get on, do they? She looks so tired, not only unhappy!" a third commenter speculated.

"Princess Charlene these days always looks so down," another opined. "Someone help/save Princess Charlene," a different user added.

But others focused on Princess Charlene's new hair and dress, with many saying she looked beautiful at the event.

"Princess Charlene, that's a lovely photo... She is beautiful, isn't she?" one commented, while another wrote, "Princess Charlene's dress is beautiful!"

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert previously faced divorce rumors when she was stuck for several months in South Africa in 2021 due to a medical emergency.

She has since denied the speculations, and the royal couple was also seen sharing a kiss in public during an official overseas trip together last year.

"I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship," Princess Charlene told reporters in May 2022. "Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

The annual Monaco Grand Prix is considered the crown jewel of motor racing and attracts celebrity race fans every year.

Orlando Bloom, Tom Holland, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas were spotted at this year's event. James Marsden, model Sara Sampaio and designer Tommy Hilfiger were also seen trackside.