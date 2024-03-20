Inspired by the natural flow of nature, the movements of bird wings, and the dynamic of fish fins, Wallace Kempkey founded Pterofin. Using biomimicry, the company develops sustainable and ecologically friendly power generators that open new, safer opportunities for public and private consumers.

The idea for a better alternative to wind and water turbines originated just like most groundbreaking initiatives do—by a miraculous accident. Taking a walk one morning in 2006, Wallace was crossing a bridge in a downtown area of his city. While crossing the river, he noticed the way fish stayed relatively still in the water, despite the strong head current using minimal fin movement. Intrigued by their fins, Wallace had a sudden moment of revelation and began wondering, why aren't there renewable energy products that replicate the dynamic of birds and fish?

After building a few prototypes, in 2010, Wallace filed the patent and started Pterofin a year later. "The reason why I haven't stopped and haven't let go is because I see the advantages of my products over traditional turbines," added Kempkey.

Pterofin's technology operates through an oscillating fin controlled by a counterbalance that changes the pitch of the wind. Additionally, the large surface area and steep angle of attack produce more torque on the drive shaft than a turbine blade. One of the main distinctions between Kempkey's patent and existing solutions is the speed at which the generator operates. Pterofin converts moving fluids or air into renewable energy at a low speed. As explained by Wallace, when Pterofin's technology reaches an angle of attack that would cause stalls and drags in other turbines, the lower speed enables it to pitch out of it before the boundary layer separates.

Another advantage of Pterofin is its applicability in various circumstances, for instance in shallow water. According to Kempkey, putting a traditional turbine in a low water or wind current isn't possible, as it wouldn't produce enough power. However, Pterofin's products can be installed in shallow water that's not moving fast, and produce more power than a normal turbine. As an added benefit, Pterofin's Hydroelectric Skimmer products position the fin in the water, and the generator, gearbox, and other components above. That minimizes the need for maintenance and reduces the cost of installation.

Pterofin's technology concluded a series of tests at the Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) with Penn State University, offering Wallace insight into the potential future of his technology, and confirming its potential.

The final report stated, "A unique capability of Pterofin's oscillating wings and fins is extracting energy at higher reduced frequencies and potentially allowing our products to extract energy that would not otherwise be able to be extracted using a turbine."

Wallace's mission is to provide alternative sources of renewable energy to all communities, including the impoverished and underserved areas. "I think for far too long, people thought that wind turbines that are cost-heavy and unsustainable are the only solution. Pterofin is my way of slowly changing that reality," shared Wallace. "By using affordable and accessible materials like wood or bamboo, some of our products offer an accessible way for all people to become energy independent."