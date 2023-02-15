Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested in Georgia for allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument on Dec. 20, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ.

Jordan Terrell Carter, who goes by the name Playboi Carti, allegedly left visible injuries on his girlfriend's neck, chest, and back, after an argument concerning a paternity test went sour. His girlfriend told police that the Atlanta rapper grabbed her throat, pushed her into some bushes, and held her neck until she could barely breathe, according to the affidavit.

The alleged victim said she attempted to make a break for her car during the incident, but Carti followed her to the vehicle, placing his hand over her mouth as she attempted to use an SOS feature to contact police.

Carti's girlfriend was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack. Carti was later arrested on aggravated felony assault charges.

A former girlfriend and mother of Carti's only child, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, reacted to the news of Carti's arrest on Twitter, sharing her experience of her relationship with the troubled musician.

"Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don't exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too," Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, posted on Twitter. "Rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you're running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman."

The former couple shares a 3-year-old son together. They reportedly began dating in late 2019 and then split in December 2019. The two broke up as Azalea accused Carti of neglecting time with her and their son to sleep with other women.

In a statement to TMZ, Carti's lawyer Brian Steel said, "Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."