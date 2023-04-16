KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss and her family agreed she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling

Raquel Leviss is receiving treatment for her mental health amid the drama surrounding her and Tom Sandoval's affair.

The controversial "Vanderpump Rules" star's rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Leviss has checked into a mental health treatment facility.

The 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant initially planned to enter the facility before the "VPR" Season 10 reunion taped on March 23 but ultimately decided to finish filming it first before doing so.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told ET. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep noted that the reality star is not in rehab for substance abuse problems.

News broke in early March that Sandoval and his girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix called it quits after she found a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. Madix also discovered that her then-boyfriend and her now-former friend had been communicating inappropriately for months.

After the split and affair made headlines, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix, writing that she "deeply regret[s] hurting" her co-star and that she was seeing a counselor about her "unhealthy behavioral cycle."

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as patterns of codependency and addiction of being and feeling loved," she wrote on Instagram on March 9.

Leviss continued, "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing intimate connection over my friendship. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Sandoval and Leviss appear to be sticking together amid the backlash from fans and their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars over their affair, dubbed "Scandoval." He was spotted escorting Leviss to an airport in Los Angeles on April 2.

The 40-year-old businessman and musician stopped by her apartment and helped her pack for the trip. Sandoval was later seen helping Leviss put her two very large suitcases and carry-on bag into a car before driving her to the airport.

In an interview on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" last week, Sandoval claimed that he broke up with Madix on Valentine's Day, two weeks before she discovered his affair with Leviss, but that his now-ex-girlfriend was in denial and would not let him go.

"I actually did break up with her on Valentine's Day," the reality star told host Howie Mandel. "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

"I sit down to talk to her, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship,'" he said of Madix's alleged response. "I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"