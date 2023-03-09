KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss reportedly tried to get in touch with Ariana Madix Friday after news of her affair with Tom Sandoval broke

Leviss reached out to Madix again Wednesday before she released a public apology

Madix reportedly responded to Leviss but wasn't ready to accept her apology

Raquel Leviss reportedly tried to apologize to Ariana Madix privately before releasing a statement about her affair with Madix's now-ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

News broke Friday that Madix broke up with her boyfriend of nearly 10 years after she allegedly discovered that Sandoval has been communicating inappropriately with Leviss for months. Days later, Leviss broke her silence on the reports Wednesday via a statement, in which she publicly apologized to Madix.

Unnamed sources told Entertainment Tonight and E! News that Leviss reached out to Madix at least twice to apologize after the scandal made headlines.

The former beauty pageant contestant texted Madix on Friday and then on Wednesday, according to the outlets. Madix reportedly responded but wasn't ready to talk.

"Before publicly apologizing to Ariana, Raquel tried to get in touch with Ariana privately. Raquel first reached out on Friday, March 3 after the news of the affair broke," one source told ET.

"Ariana responded to Raquel but wasn't ready to receive the apology," the insider added. "Raquel also tried to apologize Wednesday before publicly releasing her statement, but she didn't hear back from Ariana."

In her statement to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, Leviss came clean and apologized for "hurting" Madix.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she began.

According to the Bravo star, she has been speaking with a counselor about her "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved." She also admitted to seeking "emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy."

"I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices," she added.

According to reports, Madix learned about the affair on March 1 when she allegedly discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone. She also allegedly found their history of inappropriate messages.

An anonymous source told People that Madix was "completely blindsided" by the discovery and that "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface" of how she felt.

"This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal," the source added.