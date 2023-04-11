KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval appeared on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast Tuesday

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval is opening up about what he claimed was his first kiss with Raquel Leviss as well as their relationship post-affair scandal.

Sandoval appeared on Tuesday's episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, where he spoke in detail for the first time about the start of his affair with the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant, which began last year amid his nearly decade-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

The musician claimed he and Leviss "had hung out two nights ... like, one night, and then a couple nights later, we hung out again."

"We literally talked 'til the sun came up the first night with my friend Brett," Sandoval said, adding that the get-together happened after "guys' night at the Mondrian" hotel in Los Angeles, which Leviss and then-friend Scheana Shay had crashed in early August 2022.

Sandoval and Leviss also spent time together after "See You Next Tuesday," an event that her ex-fiancé James Kennedy deejays at West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

He recalled that they found themselves back at the home he shared with Madix at the time, hanging out and talking "in the backyard" as he was "locked out."

"We just kissed. It was magnetic," Sandoval said of his first kiss with Leviss. "We were talking, moving closer, and as we were talking, as time went on, we would just start talking closer and closer, and then all of a sudden, we're kissing."

He continued, "I felt something that I hadn't felt in so long, like, emotionally."

Sandoval described Leviss as "so awesome," "so kind," "smart," "witty," "fun," "beautiful" and "f–king amazing."

As for where Sandoval and Leviss stand now following their cheating scandal, dubbed "Scandoval," he said, "We're really good friends. We're not putting any label on it."

"We're also just kind of taking a break," Sandoval noted, adding that his and Leviss' friendship does not include benefits "right now."

Leviss also revealed to a paparazzo last month that she and Sandoval are currently focused on making "amends" and have not yet decided on their future together.

"I don't know where our relationship is going to be," she said while sitting outside of a nail salon, Page Six reported. "We're just kind of trying to ... make amends, hear everybody out ... [and] seeing where it goes."

News broke on March 3 that Madix dumped Sandoval after she discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. She reportedly also learned that they had been communicating inappropriately for months.

The exes, who bought a home in 2019, have continued to live there together amid their split. But an unnamed source previously told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss "want to be together" now that they are both single.

Leviss and Sandoval were last seen together in public earlier this month when he arrived at her apartment to escort her to an airport in Los Angeles.