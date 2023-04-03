KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval was seen arriving at Raquel Leviss' apartment Sunday to escort her to the airport

He helped put Leviss' bags into a car before driving her to the airport

Leviss' destination remains unknown, but she traveled with two very large suitcases

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss appear to be sticking together in the aftermath of the "Scandoval" cheating scandal.

The "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars were spotted together at an airport in Los Angeles Sunday, nearly four weeks after news broke that Sandoval and his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, called it quits because she discovered his months-long affair with Leviss.

Page Six obtained photos showing Sandoval, 40, stopping by Leviss' apartment in North Hollywood, California, to help her pack for a trip.

He was seen helping put Leviss' two very large suitcases and carry-on bag into a car before driving her to the airport. Her destination is unclear.

In the photos, the 28-year-old former pageant queen was dressed casually in a plaid button-down, white tank top and wide-legged jeans. The TomTom co-owner was also dressed comfortably in a striped sweater and boot-cut jeans.

After dropping Leviss off, Sandoval was seen returning to the home in Los Angeles' Valley Village enclave that he continues to share with his now-ex-girlfriend, Madix.

Leviss' trip came just days after she was seen at Sandoval and Madix's shared home. The latter was out of town filming her new Lifetime movie, "Buying Back My Daughter," at the time.

There were speculations that Leviss spent the night at Madix and Sandoval's place, which the exes purchased together in 2019. However, a rep for Sandoval denied the rumors.

"Raquel certainly did not sleep over," a rep for Sandoval told Page Six. "She stopped by to Tom's house on the way to her interview for ['Vanderpump Rules'] at Evolution [Studios] on Wednesday afternoon."

Madix and Sandoval split in early March after she allegedly found a sexually explicit video of Leviss in his phone. Madix reportedly also learned that her then-boyfriend and then-friend had been communicating inappropriately for months.

Following his breakup with Madix, some reports have claimed that Sandoval is hopeful about his future with Leviss.

"He wants to make it work with Raquel. But he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple," an unnamed source told Page Six.

Sandoval and Leviss were grilled during the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, which was filmed late last month.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay praised Madix for the way she handled herself during her confrontation with Leviss at the reunion.

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f--king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch," Kent said on Shay's "Scheananigans With Scheana" podcast after they taped the reunion.

"So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time," Shay added.