Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed nearly one year after he passed away.

The "Goodfellas" actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at age 67 on May 26, 2022, due to heart and respiratory system issues that included pulmonary edema, acute heart failure and respiratory insufficiency, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents also reportedly revealed that the "Cocaine Bear" star had atherosclerosis, which is caused by the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, resulting in plaque. The plaque can "cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Liotta's manner of death was classified as "natural and nonviolent," TMZ reported.

An unnamed insider previously told People that there was no suspected foul play in Liotta's death.

Liotta was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic when he died.

The late actor was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo and was dad to 24-year-old Karsen Liotta, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Karsen paid tribute to her father on social media weeks after his passing. She turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of them.

In the snap, Liotta carried Karsen in his arms. She was all smiles, with one arm around her dad's shoulder and another on his chest.

"Those who knew him loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything," Karsen wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

Nittolo also paid tribute to Liotta as she reflected on their relationship. In an emotional post on Instagram, she said what they shared was "truly magical."

"My life these past couple of years has been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote.

She continued, "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known...and even that is an understatement."