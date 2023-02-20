Rebel Wilson got engaged to her girlfriend named Ramona Agruma at Disneyland, following which the actress shared fun photos on social media.

The 42-year-old actress shared two photos on her Instagram as she announced her engagement. In the first photo, Wilson and Agruma can be seen kissing, while flaunting the engagement ring in front of the camera.

In the second photo, the couple can be seen sitting on their knees in front of the Disney castle. "We said YES!" Wilson wrote in the caption and thanked Chief Executive Officer of Disney, Robert Iger for "pulling off this magical surprise."

She also thanked the jewelry company named Tiffany & Co. for the ring.

Paris Hilton commented on the post, "Love you girls! So happy for you two! 🥰 Such a magical way to get engaged✨👸🏼💍👸🏼✨ Congrats!" Many more Instagram users also congratulated the couple for their engagement.

Wilson came out last year in June by sharing a selfie with her girlfriend, and captioning it, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

While they made their relationship Instagram official in June, they were spotted together at the NFC Championship Game in January last year. They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together in March. The actress revealed in May how she met Agruma for the first time.

"I met [my partner] at a friend's set-up," she said, US Magazine reported. "He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the [dating] apps.

Wilson further shared that they spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting in person, noting that it was a good way to know each other. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic," she added.

On the work front, Wilson was previously seen in a movie, "The Almond and the Seahorse," which was dropped in December last year. She will be next seen in a comedy movie, "Rocking the Boat," which is helmed by director Luke Greenfield. She will also feature in a musical flick, "Verona."